This luxury home with a chicken coop and ATV trails is listed at $1.13M
This luxurious Woodbury home sits on seven-plus acres of land and is loaded with outdoor amenities, like a heated chicken coop.
- Listed for $1,125,000, the striking estate is located at 6667 Orchard Ridge Trl.
Why it's a dream home: Who wouldn't want a hot shower in an ultra-modern primary bathroom after a day spent riding ATVs.
Layout: The 3,740-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms with an attached three-car garage and a walkout basement.
Design: Darker finishes and inky shades of paint punctuate the main living spaces, while airy windows bring the lush outside in.
Interior features: The renovated home's kitchen has stainless appliances, quartz countertops and backsplash, plus soft-close cabinets and drawers.
- Heated floors, touch sensor mirrors and a walk-in shower round out the high-tech primary bathroom.
Exterior features: A fenced garden, cozy deck and trails dot the sprawling property.
Take a look around:
