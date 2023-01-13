This luxury home with a chicken coop and ATV trails is listed at $1.13M

This luxurious Woodbury home sits on seven-plus acres of land and is loaded with outdoor amenities, like a heated chicken coop.

Listed for $1,125,000, the striking estate is located at 6667 Orchard Ridge Trl.

Why it's a dream home: Who wouldn't want a hot shower in an ultra-modern primary bathroom after a day spent riding ATVs.

Layout: The 3,740-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms with an attached three-car garage and a walkout basement.

Design: Darker finishes and inky shades of paint punctuate the main living spaces, while airy windows bring the lush outside in.

Interior features: The renovated home's kitchen has stainless appliances, quartz countertops and backsplash, plus soft-close cabinets and drawers.

Heated floors, touch sensor mirrors and a walk-in shower round out the high-tech primary bathroom.

Exterior features: A fenced garden, cozy deck and trails dot the sprawling property.

Take a look around:

Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley

