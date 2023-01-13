2 hours ago - Real Estate

This luxury home with a chicken coop and ATV trails is listed at $1.13M

Sami Sparber
brick and stone house tucked among the trees

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley.

This luxurious Woodbury home sits on seven-plus acres of land and is loaded with outdoor amenities, like a heated chicken coop.

Why it's a dream home: Who wouldn't want a hot shower in an ultra-modern primary bathroom after a day spent riding ATVs.

Layout: The 3,740-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms with an attached three-car garage and a walkout basement.

Design: Darker finishes and inky shades of paint punctuate the main living spaces, while airy windows bring the lush outside in.

Interior features: The renovated home's kitchen has stainless appliances, quartz countertops and backsplash, plus soft-close cabinets and drawers.

  • Heated floors, touch sensor mirrors and a walk-in shower round out the high-tech primary bathroom.

Exterior features: A fenced garden, cozy deck and trails dot the sprawling property.

Take a look around:

modern entryway with bright windows and view of upstairs
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
bright living room that opens toward dining areas and kitchen
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
open concept kitchen with dark cabinetry and bar seating
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
moody dining room with dark walls and shades
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
sparkling white marble modern bathroom
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
deck seating with view of large yard
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
large yard with ample gathering space, garden and outdoor amenities
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
chicken coop on property
Photos: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Taylor Housley
