It's going to be another big year for the Twin Cities. Here are some of the top stories we're watching in 2023.

World's Fair Expo bid

In June, Bloomington will find out if it will host the 2027 World's Fair specialized expo. Boosters say the event would attract 14 million visitors to Minnesota and pump more than $2 billion into the economy.

Democrats' trifecta in St. Paul

Democrats have full control of state government for the first time since 2014. At the top of the to-do list: Deciding how to use a projected $17.6 billion surplus. DFL leaders say to expect action on issues that stalled under the previous divided government, though divisions within the DFL caucuses could shape the final outcomes.

3M's big decision

Maplewood-based 3M Co. announced last year it would spin off its $8.6 billion health care business at the end of 2023. Local and regional leaders are hopeful that the spun off business — which would become a standalone Fortune 500 company — stays here and doesn't flee to another state.

City elections

All 13 Minneapolis City Council seats and all seven Saint Paul City Council seats are up for grabs in November. Rent control, crime and police reform will be major topics in both cities.

WFH to IRL

Workers have been trickling back into their offices over the past year. Businesses that operate in both downtowns, as well as near suburban office parks, are hoping that trickle becomes a waterfall in 2023. A potential recession would give employers some leverage in calling their workers back.

Consent decrees

Minneapolis officials are expecting a consent decree from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and/or the U.S. Department of Justice that will force changes to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mall of America water park