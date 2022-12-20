29 mins ago - News

University of Minnesota to launch undergraduate public health major

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of a diploma with a Coronavirus seal

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The University of Minnesota is launching an undergraduate major in public health aimed at addressing workforce shortages worsened by the pandemic.

Why it matters: Researchers estimate that state and local health agencies need to hire 80,000 more full-time workers to meet public health needs — an 80% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Between the lines: Pandemic-related burnout (and backlash) have fueled fears of an exodus from the field.

  • One national survey of workers conducted in 2021 found 40% may leave their jobs in the next five years.

What they're saying: U of M executive vice president and provost Rachel Croson said the program's focus will include public health challenges and addressing health disparities based on race, geography and income.

  • “The world needs leaders in public health now more than ever,” she said in a statement.

What's next: The degree program, offered through the U of M's School of Public Heath, starts next fall.

