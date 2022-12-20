The University of Minnesota is launching an undergraduate major in public health aimed at addressing workforce shortages worsened by the pandemic.

Why it matters: Researchers estimate that state and local health agencies need to hire 80,000 more full-time workers to meet public health needs — an 80% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Between the lines: Pandemic-related burnout (and backlash) have fueled fears of an exodus from the field.

One national survey of workers conducted in 2021 found 40% may leave their jobs in the next five years.

What they're saying: U of M executive vice president and provost Rachel Croson said the program's focus will include public health challenges and addressing health disparities based on race, geography and income.

“The world needs leaders in public health now more than ever,” she said in a statement.

What's next: The degree program, offered through the U of M's School of Public Heath, starts next fall.