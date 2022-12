What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend: A THC taproom and solstice party

🌱 The THC Taproom is happening now in Minneapolis, featuring 35 Minnesota-made infused drinks under one roof. Yes, there will be free samples. Free entry.

😱 Krampus, the half-man, half-goat folklore creature that terrifies misbehaving children, is visiting the European Christmas Market Friday night. Free.

⏰ Last-minute shoppers still have a chance to pick up gifts this weekend. Check out our guide to winter markets throughout the metro, including one with Drag Santa.

πŸŒ‘ Celebrate the longest nights of the year at Saturday's Winter Solstice Party. Pryes Brewing Company in Minneapolis has live music, food and beer from 11am-midnight. Free.

🎻 Watch beloved Christmas movie "Elf" in Minneapolis on Saturday and Sunday with a live soundtrack performed by the Minnesota Orchestra. Tickets start at $50+.

πŸ•Ί Finally, a Shrek Rave at First Avenue! The slogan for Saturday's event: "It's dumb just come have fun." Costumes encouraged. $22+.

πŸ•Ž Hanukkah begins on Sunday, and Twin Cities Jewfolk is hosting a Chanukah Bazaar to celebrate. Expect stand-up comedy, 24+ vendors and live music. Free, $5 donation suggested.

🍩 The Vegan Hanukkah Potluck is next Wednesday in Minneapolis. Bring a dish to share; vegan latkes and doughnuts provided. Free.