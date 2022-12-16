What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend: A THC taproom and solstice party
🌱 The THC Taproom is happening now in Minneapolis, featuring 35 Minnesota-made infused drinks under one roof. Yes, there will be free samples. Free entry.
😱 Krampus, the half-man, half-goat folklore creature that terrifies misbehaving children, is visiting the European Christmas Market Friday night. Free.
⏰ Last-minute shoppers still have a chance to pick up gifts this weekend. Check out our guide to winter markets throughout the metro, including one with Drag Santa.
🌑 Celebrate the longest nights of the year at Saturday's Winter Solstice Party. Pryes Brewing Company in Minneapolis has live music, food and beer from 11am-midnight. Free.
🎻 Watch beloved Christmas movie "Elf" in Minneapolis on Saturday and Sunday with a live soundtrack performed by the Minnesota Orchestra. Tickets start at $50+.
🕺 Finally, a Shrek Rave at First Avenue! The slogan for Saturday's event: "It's dumb just come have fun." Costumes encouraged. $22+.
🕎 Hanukkah begins on Sunday, and Twin Cities Jewfolk is hosting a Chanukah Bazaar to celebrate. Expect stand-up comedy, 24+ vendors and live music. Free, $5 donation suggested.
🍩 The Vegan Hanukkah Potluck is next Wednesday in Minneapolis. Bring a dish to share; vegan latkes and doughnuts provided. Free.
