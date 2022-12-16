Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $335K
Whether you're on the hunt for a city-living unit or a roomy house in the 'burbs, this week's roundup has it all.
9 W. Franklin Ave. #302 — $335,000
Why we love it: This modern condo has high vaulted ceilings, a private balcony and is situated near plenty of restaurants and entertainment venues.
- Location: Whittier (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,501 square feet
- Listed by: Dylan Olson-Cole at Anderson Realty
- Features: Heated underground parking, stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, South- and West-facing windows, walk-in closets, community terrace
4066 Yosemite Ave. S. — $429,900
Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to Highway 100, plus a gourmet kitchen with subway tile backsplash and butcher block countertops.
- Location: St. Louis Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,706 square feet
- Listed by: Ana-Maria Vogler at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached garage with bonus room, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard with deck
8336 Little Rd. — $499,000
Why we love it: Light and bright, this home's got a walkout family room to a spacious backyard deck.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,744 square feet
- Listed by: AJ Pettersen at eXp Realty
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, located near Hyland and Bush Lakes
11350 Eagle View Terrace — $659,900
Why we love it: Lots of details in this two-story home, from the built-ins to the primary bathroom with heated floors and free-standing tub.
- Location: Woodbury
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,001 square feet
- Listed by: Kim Ziton at Keller Williams Premier Realty
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement with bar, stainless steel appliances, four-season porch, spacious deck, access to a community pool
9160 Degler Circle — $685,000
Why we love it: This sweeping house with a view has high-end finishes, plus an office and bonus room.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,869 square feet
- Listed by: Sarah Showalter at Fazendin Realtors
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished walkout basement, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Cambria countertops, center island, deck
