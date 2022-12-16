1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $335K

Sami Sparber
red and cream home with front porch on lush green yard

11350 Eagle View Terrace. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Ziton

Whether you're on the hunt for a city-living unit or a roomy house in the 'burbs, this week's roundup has it all.

9 W. Franklin Ave. #302 — $335,000

Why we love it: This modern condo has high vaulted ceilings, a private balcony and is situated near plenty of restaurants and entertainment venues.

  • Location: Whittier (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,501 square feet
  • Listed by: Dylan Olson-Cole at Anderson Realty
  • Features: Heated underground parking, stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, South- and West-facing windows, walk-in closets, community terrace
open-concept view of dining area and living room
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
sleek kitchen with island seating and faces living area
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
sunny bedroom with wrap-around windows
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
4066 Yosemite Ave. S. — $429,900

Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to Highway 100, plus a gourmet kitchen with subway tile backsplash and butcher block countertops.

  • Location: St. Louis Park
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,706 square feet
  • Listed by: Ana-Maria Vogler at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached garage with bonus room, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard with deck
snow-capped, light-colored home
Photo courtesy of Ana-Maria Vogler
kitchen with white cabinets and sleek appliances
Photo courtesy of Ana-Maria Vogler
living room that has windows and leads to kitchen
Photo courtesy of Ana-Maria Vogler
8336 Little Rd. — $499,000

Why we love it: Light and bright, this home's got a walkout family room to a spacious backyard deck.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,744 square feet
  • Listed by: AJ Pettersen at eXp Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, located near Hyland and Bush Lakes
brick home at dusk with two-car garage
Photo courtesy of AJ Pettersen
modern kitchen with granite countertops
Photo courtesy of AJ Pettersen
sunny living room that walks out toward backyard deck
Photo courtesy of AJ Pettersen
11350 Eagle View Terrace — $659,900

Why we love it: Lots of details in this two-story home, from the built-ins to the primary bathroom with heated floors and free-standing tub.

  • Location: Woodbury
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,001 square feet
  • Listed by: Kim Ziton at Keller Williams Premier Realty
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement with bar, stainless steel appliances, four-season porch, spacious deck, access to a community pool
two-story red home with front porch on a lush yard
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Ziton
modern kitchen with center island and granite countertops
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Ziton
open-concept layout with dining area, living area and four-season porch
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Ziton
9160 Degler Circle — $685,000

Why we love it: This sweeping house with a view has high-end finishes, plus an office and bonus room.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,869 square feet
  • Listed by: Sarah Showalter at Fazendin Realtors
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished walkout basement, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Cambria countertops, center island, deck
two-story house lit up at dusk in snow
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sarah Showalter
spacious modern kitchen with island seating and tile backsplash
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sarah Showalter
living room that opens toward formal dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sarah Showalter
