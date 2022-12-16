Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $335K

Whether you're on the hunt for a city-living unit or a roomy house in the 'burbs, this week's roundup has it all.

Why we love it: This modern condo has high vaulted ceilings, a private balcony and is situated near plenty of restaurants and entertainment venues.

Location: Whittier (Minneapolis)

Whittier (Minneapolis) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,501 square feet

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,501 square feet Listed by: Dylan Olson-Cole at Anderson Realty

Dylan Olson-Cole at Anderson Realty Features: Heated underground parking, stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, South- and West-facing windows, walk-in closets, community terrace

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to Highway 100, plus a gourmet kitchen with subway tile backsplash and butcher block countertops.

Location: St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,706 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,706 square feet Listed by: Ana-Maria Vogler at Coldwell Banker Realty

Ana-Maria Vogler at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached garage with bonus room, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard with deck

Photo courtesy of Ana-Maria Vogler

Photo courtesy of Ana-Maria Vogler

Photo courtesy of Ana-Maria Vogler

Why we love it: Light and bright, this home's got a walkout family room to a spacious backyard deck.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,744 square feet

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,744 square feet Listed by: AJ Pettersen at eXp Realty

AJ Pettersen at eXp Realty Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, located near Hyland and Bush Lakes

Photo courtesy of AJ Pettersen

Photo courtesy of AJ Pettersen

Photo courtesy of AJ Pettersen

Why we love it: Lots of details in this two-story home, from the built-ins to the primary bathroom with heated floors and free-standing tub.

Location: Woodbury

Woodbury Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,001 square feet

Listed by: Kim Ziton at Keller Williams Premier Realty

Kim Ziton at Keller Williams Premier Realty Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement with bar, stainless steel appliances, four-season porch, spacious deck, access to a community pool

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Ziton

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Ziton

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Ziton

Why we love it: This sweeping house with a view has high-end finishes, plus an office and bonus room.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,869 square feet

5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,869 square feet Listed by: Sarah Showalter at Fazendin Realtors

Sarah Showalter at Fazendin Realtors Features: Attached three-car garage, finished walkout basement, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Cambria countertops, center island, deck

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sarah Showalter

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sarah Showalter