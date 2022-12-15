Minneapolis leaders tackled rent control, police officer oversight and the future of downtown this week.

Here's a recap of some of the top headlines from City Hall:

1. A working group endorsed a proposal to ask voters to consider a strict 3% cap on annual rent increases. The full City Council will consider the recommendation, as well as a competing proposal with more exemptions to the proposed rent cap, next year.

Yes but: Mayor Jacob Frey says he'd veto a 3% cap, meaning a measure would need to win a veto-proof supermajority on the Council to make it on the ballot. .

2. The City Council approved an ordinance aimed at overhauling citizen oversight of MPD. A 15-member panel will make recommendations on policy changes and officer misconduct cases, though the chief will still have the final say in discipline.

What to watch: Court-ordered police reforms expected as soon as next year could bring more changes to officer discipline and oversight.

3. Frey announced the creation of another working group to explore ways to improve the "storefront experience" in downtown Minneapolis.