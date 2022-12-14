The national inflation numbers out Tuesday were good news. The Twin Cities numbers were even better.

Details: The national Consumer Price Index for November was up 7.1% over the last 12 months, the lowest it’s been since the end of 2021.

Zoom in: In the Twin Cities, prices were up 5.3% compared with a year ago, but dropped 1% between September and November.

November’s inflation was at the lowest mark in the past year for the Twin Cities and was the third straight reading that showed a cooling of price growth.

The Twin Cities' November inflation rate was the lowest of nine metro areas surveyed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Driving the change: Housing prices in the Twin Cities dropped 1.6% between September and November. Energy costs were down 13.4% during that same time.

Used car prices have dropped sharply and are down 4.5% compared with a year ago.

Prices for apparel and services are also falling.

Yes, but: Food prices in the Twin Cities continue to climb and are up 13.7% compared with last year.

Plus, a 5.3% inflation rate is still high compared with historic averages.

The bottom line: We've had our inflation optimism crushed before, but there are good reasons to believe this time is different, Axios' Courtenay Brown and Neil Irwin report.

Key inflation drivers — housing, goods and services — are all pointing in a favorable direction.