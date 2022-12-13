2 hours ago - News

A wild weather week approaches the Twin Cities

Nick Halter
Illustration of Minneapolis and St. Paul in snow globes, with animated snow falling on them.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

There's an old saying that if you don't like Minnesota's weather, just wait an hour and it will change. That should be the case this week.

What we're watching: The mild weather of the last few days departs today as a winter storm hits most of the state. Here in the Twin Cities we will get a mix of rain, snow and sleet starting around noon, according to the National Weather Service.

  • After the storm leaves on Wednesday, another system arrives Thursday and could include more accumulating snow.
  • Some spots on the North Shore will see a foot or more of snow, according to MPR News.

Yes, and: It's going to be very windy today, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

What's ahead: Bitter cold air will move in early next week, with lows forecasted below zero.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more