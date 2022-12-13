There's an old saying that if you don't like Minnesota's weather, just wait an hour and it will change. That should be the case this week.

What we're watching: The mild weather of the last few days departs today as a winter storm hits most of the state. Here in the Twin Cities we will get a mix of rain, snow and sleet starting around noon, according to the National Weather Service.

After the storm leaves on Wednesday, another system arrives Thursday and could include more accumulating snow.

Some spots on the North Shore will see a foot or more of snow, according to MPR News.

Yes, and: It's going to be very windy today, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

What's ahead: Bitter cold air will move in early next week, with lows forecasted below zero.