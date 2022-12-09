Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.

Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.

Location: St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feet Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX Results

Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX Results Features: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool

Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts

Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts

Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts

Why we love it: An open-concept main floor and classic details bring warmth to this remodeled rambler.

Location: Regina (Minneapolis)

Regina (Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,734 square feet

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,734 square feet Listed by: Haythem Khalil at Coldwell Banker Realty

Haythem Khalil at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fenced yard with patio

Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil

Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil

Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil

Why we love it: Situated next to Lake Nokomis, this airy home offers a stylish kitchen and dining room, plus original hardwood flooring.

Location: Keewaydin (Minneapolis)

Keewaydin (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,419 square feet

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,419 square feet Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results

Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached one-car garage, stainless steel appliances, brick fireplace, coved living room ceiling, located near neighborhood eateries and bars

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

Why we love it: This sprawling two-story house has a grand owner's suite and is listed for $25,000 below the original asking price.

Location: Woodbury

Woodbury Specs: 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,119 square feet

Listed by: Shong Moua and Andrew Nguyen at Realty Group LLC

Shong Moua and Andrew Nguyen at Realty Group LLC Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cherry oak floors, shared community amenities

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua

Why we love it: Entertaining awaits at this newly built one-level home, offering wide-open living spaces and a bright white kitchen.

Location: Mendota Heights

Mendota Heights Specs: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,833 square feet

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,833 square feet Listed by: Michele Erving at eXp Realty

Michele Erving at eXp Realty Features: Attached tw0-car garage, high ceilings, center kitchen island, four-season porch that leads to patio, located near Main Street shops and restaurants

Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving

Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving