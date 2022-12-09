Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K
This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.
4525 Park Commons Dr. #220 — $290,000
Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.
- Location: St. Louis Park
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feet
- Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool
4537 2nd Ave. S. — $325,000
Why we love it: An open-concept main floor and classic details bring warmth to this remodeled rambler.
- Location: Regina (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,734 square feet
- Listed by: Haythem Khalil at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fenced yard with patio
5157 27th Ave. S. — $380,000
Why we love it: Situated next to Lake Nokomis, this airy home offers a stylish kitchen and dining room, plus original hardwood flooring.
- Location: Keewaydin (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,419 square feet
- Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached one-car garage, stainless steel appliances, brick fireplace, coved living room ceiling, located near neighborhood eateries and bars
1659 Headwaters Ln. — $629,900
Why we love it: This sprawling two-story house has a grand owner's suite and is listed for $25,000 below the original asking price.
- Location: Woodbury
- Specs: 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,119 square feet
- Listed by: Shong Moua and Andrew Nguyen at Realty Group LLC
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cherry oak floors, shared community amenities
2507 Condon Ct. — $639,900
Why we love it: Entertaining awaits at this newly built one-level home, offering wide-open living spaces and a bright white kitchen.
- Location: Mendota Heights
- Specs: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,833 square feet
- Listed by: Michele Erving at eXp Realty
- Features: Attached tw0-car garage, high ceilings, center kitchen island, four-season porch that leads to patio, located near Main Street shops and restaurants
