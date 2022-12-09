1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

Sami Sparber
snow-capped exterior of white home with dark trim

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.

4525 Park Commons Dr. #220 — $290,000

Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.

  • Location: St. Louis Park
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feet
  • Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool
living room with large windows and natural light
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts
modern kitchen with center island bar seating
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts
large den for working
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts
4537 2nd Ave. S. — $325,000

Why we love it: An open-concept main floor and classic details bring warmth to this remodeled rambler.

  • Location: Regina (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,734 square feet
  • Listed by: Haythem Khalil at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fenced yard with patio
navy blue home with white trim
Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil
open-concept main living space with view of kitchen and dining areas
Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil
modern-industrial kitchen with bar seating
Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil
5157 27th Ave. S. — $380,000

Why we love it: Situated next to Lake Nokomis, this airy home offers a stylish kitchen and dining room, plus original hardwood flooring.

  • Location: Keewaydin (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,419 square feet
  • Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, stainless steel appliances, brick fireplace, coved living room ceiling, located near neighborhood eateries and bars
snow-capped white home with dark trim
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
bright living room that opens to stylish dining room
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
updated kitchen with white cabinetry
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
1659 Headwaters Ln. — $629,900

Why we love it: This sprawling two-story house has a grand owner's suite and is listed for $25,000 below the original asking price.

  • Location: Woodbury
  • Specs: 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,119 square feet
  • Listed by: Shong Moua and Andrew Nguyen at Realty Group LLC
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cherry oak floors, shared community amenities
large home with stone trim and front porch
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua
living room with fireplace, opening toward dining area and kitchen
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua
modern kitchen with granite counters and bar seating
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua
2507 Condon Ct. — $639,900

Why we love it: Entertaining awaits at this newly built one-level home, offering wide-open living spaces and a bright white kitchen.

  • Location: Mendota Heights
  • Specs: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,833 square feet
  • Listed by: Michele Erving at eXp Realty
  • Features: Attached tw0-car garage, high ceilings, center kitchen island, four-season porch that leads to patio, located near Main Street shops and restaurants
navy blue one-level home with wood and stone trims
Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving
luxury open-concept main living area
Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving
modern kitchen with bright white finishes
Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving
