Theater roundup: What's on stage in the Twin Cities this month

"Beauty and the Beast" is playing through Dec. 31. Photo courtesy of the Ordway

The year might be winding down, but live theater is ramping up in the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: Acclaimed Broadway shows, including “Les Misérables” and “Beauty and the Beast,” opened in the last week alongside a host of limited-run holiday performances.

🪐 "Star Wars Holiday Special": It’s exactly what it sounds like. The one-day-only show at Bryant Lake Bowl Theater sells out fast. Grab (free!) tickets at noon for one of the three shows on Dec. 7.

🕎 "Cabaret of Lights": This 18+ "Hanukkah Burlesque" show at the Capri Theater features local performers, and the appropriately named headliner Minnie Tonka. Dec. 15.

🌟 "Black Nativity": Penumbra Center for Racial Healing, a St. Paul theater company focused on sharing Black experiences, hosts its annual Christmas show through Dec. 24.

🥀 "Beauty and the Beast": Don't miss the Broadway adaptation of the beloved Disney classic. Though its debut last week included an accidental fire on stage, the show at the Ordway has received positive reviews. The show runs through Dec. 31.

💸 "A Christmas Carol": Fans of this classic Christmas tale can still grab tickets to the Guthrie show through Dec. 31.