The city of Bloomington is considering spending tens of millions of dollars on a sports and entertainment complex near Mall of America.

Driving the news: The City Council is holding a public hearing on Wednesday to approve up to $95.2 million in spending on economic development projects.

That includes $55 million already earmarked to subsidize a $430 million Mall of America water park.

Now, city staff are asking for an extra $40 million for what they describe as a "sports complex, and/or event or entertainment facility" near the megamall.

The city did not respond to an Axios request for more details.

The intrigue: Mall of America previously said it wanted to start construction on the water park this fall, but acknowledged high interest rates and construction costs could delay the project. No update has been given since July.