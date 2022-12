Brave the chill or stay warm at these Twin Cities events this weekend.

πŸͺ© Be the dancing queen at Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA dance party at the Varsity Theater, on Friday. $20+

🩲 Strip down for the Red Undie Run in Minneapolis on Saturday. The mile-long run across the Stone Arch Bridge raises money for a local AIDS organization. Price varies.

⚽ Team USA plays in the World Cup against the Netherlands tomorrow at 9am. Check out our list of places to watch the game.

πŸŽ„ Excelsior winter festival, The Northern Express, kicks off on Saturday at Camp Fire. Shop a full holiday gift market, pet reindeer, visit Santa and explore a Christmas tree forest. $15+.

πŸ§‘β€πŸŽ„ Join the Santa Cycle Rampage, a costumed bike ride to breweries in North Loop, on Saturday. Free.

πŸ’‘ The Union Depot tree lighting and fireworks are Saturday at 7pm. Come early to watch carolers and stay late for a free showing of β€œElf.”