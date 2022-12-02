Brave the chill or stay warm at these Twin Cities events this weekend.

🪩 Be the dancing queen at Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA dance party at the Varsity Theater, on Friday. $20+

🩲 Strip down for the Red Undie Run in Minneapolis on Saturday. The mile-long run across the Stone Arch Bridge raises money for a local AIDS organization. Price varies.

⚽ Team USA plays in the World Cup against the Netherlands tomorrow at 9am. Check out our list of places to watch the game.

🎄 Excelsior winter festival, The Northern Express, kicks off on Saturday at Camp Fire. Shop a full holiday gift market, pet reindeer, visit Santa and explore a Christmas tree forest. $15+.

🧑‍🎄 Join the Santa Cycle Rampage, a costumed bike ride to breweries in North Loop, on Saturday. Free.

💡 The Union Depot tree lighting and fireworks are Saturday at 7pm. Come early to watch carolers and stay late for a free showing of “Elf.”