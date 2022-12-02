50 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $385K

Sami Sparber
snow capped house

4049 42nd Ave. S. Photo courtesy of Francesco Marraffa

This week's Hot Homes collection includes some suburban homes with price drops.

1794 Emerson Ct. — $384,900

Why we love it: This bright and open townhome has high-end finishings and is listed for $5,000 below the original asking price.

  • Location: Chaska
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,777 square feet
  • Listed by: Kristina Dreis at Ryan Haagenson at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Attached tw0-car garage, "Smart Home" technology, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, chrome accents and recessed lighting.
townhomes in snow
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kristina Dreis
open concept main floor
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kristina Dreis
modern kitchen with bar
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kristina Dreis
3945 Zarthan Ave. S. — $389,000

Why we love it: Checkerboard kitchen floors and a modern backsplash add character to this crisp home. Plus, its list price was just dropped by $11,000.

  • Location: St. Louis Park
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,603 square feet
  • Listed by: Sandy Cleland at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, white woodwork, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, paver patio and fenced backyard.
snowy house
Photo: WonOver Images, courtesy of Sandy Cleland
living room with view of kitchen
Photo: WonOver Images, courtesy of Sandy Cleland
kitchen with checkered floors
Photo: WonOver Images, courtesy of Sandy Cleland
4049 42nd Ave. S. — $416,000

Why we love it: Classic meets current at this restored 1930s bungalow, now listed for $19,000 less than the original asking price.

  • Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,327 square feet
  • Listed by: Francesco Marraffa and Beth Mingo at KILT Real Estate, LLC
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement with bar, custom counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and hardwood floors.
snow covered home
Photo courtesy of Francesco Marraffa
rustic living room
Photo courtesy of Francesco Marraffa
modern galley kitchen
Photo courtesy of Francesco Marraffa
8166 Balsam Ln. N. — $420,000

Why we love it: Located near a park and plenty of shops (including Trader Joe's), this sleek home with an open layout is ideal for entertaining.

  • Location: Maple Grove
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,942 square feet
  • Listed by: Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, large owner's suite with walk-in closet and patio.
exterior of narrow home
Photo courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk
open layout main floor
Photo courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk
sleek kitchen
Photo courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk
1918 Oakland Rd. — $669,900

Why we love it: This remodeled rambler is tucked in the woods while still offering easy access to downtown Wayzata, Lake Minnetonka, Ridgedale and more.

  • Location: Minnetonka
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,820 square feet
  • Listed by: Brian Wiczek at eXp Realty
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished walkout basement, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, hardwood floors, double closets, wet bar and porch.
walkout rambler in woods
Photo courtesy of Brian Wiczek
open concept main floor
Photo courtesy of Brian Wiczek
modern kitchen
Photo courtesy of Brian Wiczek
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more