Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $385K

This week's Hot Homes collection includes some suburban homes with price drops.

Why we love it: This bright and open townhome has high-end finishings and is listed for $5,000 below the original asking price.

Location: Chaska

Chaska Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,777 square feet

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,777 square feet
Listed by: Kristina Dreis at Ryan Haagenson at RE/MAX Results

Kristina Dreis at Ryan Haagenson at RE/MAX Results Features: Attached tw0-car garage, "Smart Home" technology, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, chrome accents and recessed lighting.

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Kristina Dreis

Why we love it: Checkerboard kitchen floors and a modern backsplash add character to this crisp home. Plus, its list price was just dropped by $11,000.

Location: St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,603 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,603 square feet
Listed by: Sandy Cleland at RE/MAX Results

Sandy Cleland at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, white woodwork, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, paver patio and fenced backyard.

Photo: WonOver Images, courtesy of Sandy Cleland

Why we love it: Classic meets current at this restored 1930s bungalow, now listed for $19,000 less than the original asking price.

Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)

Hiawatha (Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,327 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,327 square feet
Listed by: Francesco Marraffa and Beth Mingo at KILT Real Estate, LLC

Francesco Marraffa and Beth Mingo at KILT Real Estate, LLC Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement with bar, custom counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and hardwood floors.

Photo courtesy of Francesco Marraffa

Why we love it: Located near a park and plenty of shops (including Trader Joe's), this sleek home with an open layout is ideal for entertaining.

Location: Maple Grove

Maple Grove Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,942 square feet

Listed by: Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, large owner's suite with walk-in closet and patio.

Photo courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk

Why we love it: This remodeled rambler is tucked in the woods while still offering easy access to downtown Wayzata, Lake Minnetonka, Ridgedale and more.

Location: Minnetonka

Minnetonka Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,820 square feet

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,820 square feet
Listed by: Brian Wiczek at eXp Realty

Brian Wiczek at eXp Realty Features: Attached three-car garage, finished walkout basement, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, hardwood floors, double closets, wet bar and porch.

Photo courtesy of Brian Wiczek

