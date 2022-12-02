Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $385K
This week's Hot Homes collection includes some suburban homes with price drops.
1794 Emerson Ct. — $384,900
Why we love it: This bright and open townhome has high-end finishings and is listed for $5,000 below the original asking price.
- Location: Chaska
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,777 square feet
- Listed by: Kristina Dreis at Ryan Haagenson at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Attached tw0-car garage, "Smart Home" technology, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, chrome accents and recessed lighting.
3945 Zarthan Ave. S. — $389,000
Why we love it: Checkerboard kitchen floors and a modern backsplash add character to this crisp home. Plus, its list price was just dropped by $11,000.
- Location: St. Louis Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,603 square feet
- Listed by: Sandy Cleland at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, white woodwork, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, paver patio and fenced backyard.
4049 42nd Ave. S. — $416,000
Why we love it: Classic meets current at this restored 1930s bungalow, now listed for $19,000 less than the original asking price.
- Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,327 square feet
- Listed by: Francesco Marraffa and Beth Mingo at KILT Real Estate, LLC
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement with bar, custom counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and hardwood floors.
8166 Balsam Ln. N. — $420,000
Why we love it: Located near a park and plenty of shops (including Trader Joe's), this sleek home with an open layout is ideal for entertaining.
- Location: Maple Grove
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,942 square feet
- Listed by: Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, large owner's suite with walk-in closet and patio.
1918 Oakland Rd. — $669,900
Why we love it: This remodeled rambler is tucked in the woods while still offering easy access to downtown Wayzata, Lake Minnetonka, Ridgedale and more.
- Location: Minnetonka
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,820 square feet
- Listed by: Brian Wiczek at eXp Realty
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished walkout basement, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, hardwood floors, double closets, wet bar and porch.
