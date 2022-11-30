Towns' injury hinders Timberwolves

The twin towers of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have not worked out so far. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

A bad start to the Timberwolves' season got worse Tuesday when the team announced all star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss several weeks due to a calf injury.

Catch up quick: A new roster that paired Towns with another 7-footer, Rudy Gobert, has not meshed so far. The team fell to 10-11 on Monday following a blowout loss to the Washington Wizards.

Towns and Gobert have struggled to get back on defense and, despite their size, the team has been out-rebounded this season.

The intrigue: NBA teams usually make assessments — and changes — after 20 to 25 games.