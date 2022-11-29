2 hours ago - COVID
Chart du jour: Twin Cities COVID levels creep up
COVID levels are creeping up in the Twin Cities, per Met Council's latest wastewater data dump.
Why it matters: A "tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID is already straining local hospitals.
Driving the news: The total viral load detected at the metro plant increased by 24% in the week ending Nov. 21, compared to the previous week.
- BA5, the Omicron subvariant that took off last summer, is still the dominant strain in the Twin Cities.
Yes, but: Even with the increase, COVID caseloads remain far below the levels seen during case spikes last winter and spring.
What to watch: Spread from travel and Thanksgiving gatherings could drive COVID cases up even more.
