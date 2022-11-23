From a pumpkin pancake breakfast to a field day competition, Axios Twin Cities readers have some unique Thanksgiving traditions.

Here are some of them:

Meg G: My family, ages 5 to 81, does Family Field Day. We divide the 12 of us up into two teams, write hyped-up intros, have events like a costume relay race and 'squash put' (an acorn squash wrapped up in foil to act like a shot put), to win points and sometimes homemade medals.

Lauren W: On Thanksgiving Eve, all the big kids go out, usually somewhere like Dave & Buster’s for dinner and entertainment. We’ve always called it Big Kids Night Out.

Alexa R: Our big family used to eat early and head to a local bowling alley for some healthy competition (and pitchers of cheap beverages). After many years of that tradition, all were welcomed, and we were often joined by friends of all generations to serve as an informal reunion. Happy Thanksgiving and thanks to bowling alley employees everywhere!

Leslie L's family watches "Die Hard," Linda H's watches "Planes Trains and Automobiles" and Jeni W busts out the Steven Tyler pajamas and surrenders to the depths of the couch to watch the one true Thanksgiving movie: "Son in Law", starring Pauley Shore.

Karen C.: We play a game called Spoons after dinner. It’s very competitive and full of laughter and fun. The winner ends up with their name on a family plaque.

Nancy Z: When I was a child, my dad would bundle us into the car after dinner and take the family to downtown Minneapolis to see the holiday displays at Dayton's and Donaldson's.

Carol B: Thanksgiving breakfast. Pumpkin pancakes. Turkey bacon. Cranberry sauce. Mimosas. Free afternoon and evening and much easier cooking.