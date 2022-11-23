Free museums and MN Pint Day: What to do Thanksgiving weekend
🎉 Party quietly at “The Thankening” Silent Disco in North Loop Wednesday night. Three DJ’s will play music only audible through provided headphones. $10+.
🖌️ Mia is offering free admission to “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” on Friday morning. (Tickets are typically $20.) First-come, first-served.
🎶 “Decolonize Thanksgiving,” a concert on Friday night benefiting food shelf First Nations Kitchen, features legendary and up-and-coming names in Native American music. $20+.
🍻 MN Pint Day is almost here. Pick up a limited edition glass at participating breweries across the state starting Friday, and take advantage of the deals and specials offers through Sunday. Check out the map.
🎇 Holidazzle kicks off Friday, bringing interactive art exhibits — including a giant yeti — vendors, food trucks and fireworks to Loring Park in Minneapolis. Free.
🎉 Hmong New Year, a two-day celebration honoring ancestors and giving thanks for the harvest season, starts Saturday in St. Paul. Expect traditional Hmong dances, music, vendors and food. Free.
🐢 Trampled by Turtles, the bluegrass folk band from Duluth, is coming to the Armory on Saturday. Resale tickets start at $78.
🛍️ Holiday markets, including the European Christmas Market in St. Paul and Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt, are in full swing. Check out our guide.
More Twin Cities stories
