"Cranksgiving" and ShrekFest: Events in the Twin Cities this weekend
🚲 Cranksgiving, a bike-powered food drive, is Saturday in St. Paul. Cyclists will unofficially race across the city to purchase groceries and deliver the donations to a local church. Free.
💡 The Mears Park lighting ceremony in Lowertown is 5pm Saturday. Enjoy caroling, hot drinks and merriment. Free.
🧅 Shrekfest, a celebration of “dance, drag and Shrek,” is Saturday at 9pm in St. Paul. Yes, there will be a costume contest. $20.
👗Hmong Nouveau, a Saturday night fashion show and concert at The Armory, features more than 100 models and a dozen performing artists. All ages, $85+.
⛳ Compete for the Can Can Cup on Sunday at Can Can Wonderland’s mini golf tournament. Two sportscasters will provide color commentary. Registration is $40 per team.
⚽ The FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday. Check out our guide to watch parties across the metro, including the 4am games.
