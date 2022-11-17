Graphic: Axios Visuals

In a nail biter, "Grumpy Old Men" edged out "Fargo" 53-47 in the final round of our best Minnesota-made movie bracket.

Thanks to the nearly 1,000 of you who participated.

We leave you with this line from the winning movie.

Max Goldman: "Jacob said that old Billy Henchel was killed in a car crash. Head on collision with a freight truck. Cleared his car straight over the bridge into the Mississippi.”

John Gustafson: “Lucky bastard.”