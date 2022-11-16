Sun Country adds 15 MSP routes in major expansion
Sun Country is adding 15 new domestic routes from MSP to its summer flight schedule next year.
- Three destinations — Atlantic City, Colorado Springs and Wilmington, North Carolina — aren't served by other carriers at this time.
The big picture: The major expansion, announced Tuesday, is a sign that Sun Country's big bet that leisure travel "would keep booming" post-COVID is paying off, Thrifty Traveler executive editor Kyle Potter tells Axios.
- "They’re doubling if not tripling down on what’s working," he said of the Twin Cities-based company, which went public in 2021.
Zoom in: Here are the rest of the new destinations:
- Charlotte, New York City (JFK), Columbus, Louisville, Detroit Milwaukee, Richmond (Virginia), St. Louis, Omaha, Kansas City, Rapid City and Traverse City (Michigan).
Be smart: Many of the routes run only on Mondays and Fridays. Check the full list for details.
The bottom line: At least 10 of these flights are to destinations already serviced by Delta — with some targeting the major airline's other hub cities. More competition from the budget airline could lead to lower fares all around.
- "At the end of the day, a stronger, bigger Sun Country will be a win for everyone flying out of MSP," Potter said. "Even if you swear you’ll never set foot on one of their planes again."
