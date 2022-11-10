🎮 It’s vintage arcade week at Inbound BrewCo in Minneapolis. Enjoy classic games, claw machines and plenty of pinball. Free entry and $5 buys an all-you-can-play wristband.

🎸 Music film festival Sound Unseen comes to Minneapolis this weekend, with a long line of movies about musicians screening at theaters across the city. $13-$15 per show.

🕯️ Explore Selby and Snelling Avenues in St. Paul tonight at Shop by Candlelight. Sidewalks will be illuminated, and local shops are offering one-night discounts. Free.

🌱 Celebrate local legalization at THC Fest in Minneapolis on Saturday. The agenda includes a joint rolling competition, biggest dab contest and an awards ceremony for the best local products. Free entry.

🌲 The annual Rice Park tree lighting celebration is Saturday at 5:30pm in St. Paul. Expect music, hot cocoa and the return of the 40-foot-tall tree. Free.

🛍️ Get a head start on holiday shopping at Autumn Festival in Shakopee this weekend, featuring over 500 crafters from across the country. $10, kids under 10 free.

🫱 Sunday marks the first ever Deaf Day at the Minnesota Children’s Museum. Families can participate in story time and crafts in American Sign Language, and ASL interpreters will be available throughout the event. $16.