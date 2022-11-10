50 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K

Sami Sparber
exterior of dark home with orange front door

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

This week's Hot Homes collection includes five tempting properties at a range of price points.

521 S. 7th St. #418 — $275,000

Why we love it: Embrace the downtown lifestyle in this bright condo complete with original exposed brick, cement columns and towering ceilings.

  • Location: Elliot Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,021 square feet
  • Listed by: Nichole Hayden at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Assigned parking spot in underground garage, in-unit laundry, double bedroom closets, shared rooftop patio and grill, pet-friendly building
industrial style living room
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Nichole Hayden
sleek modern kitchen
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Nichole Hayden
dining area with large windows
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Nichole Hayden
5644 Grand Ave. S. — $385,000

Why we love it: Beaming with light, this updated 1940's cottage boasts a sleek kitchen and a cozy basement that contains private office space.

  • Location: Windom (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,639 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fenced yard with cedar deck
dark gray home with orange front door and large yard
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
cozy living room with large window
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
remodeled, open kitchen that faces eating area
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
4733 W. 110th St. — $399,000

Why we love it: This two-story home's spacious kitchen is built for hosting, with glossy granite countertops and a breakfast bar.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,240 square feet
  • Listed by: David Chase at Chasing Dreams Real Estate
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, refinished hardwood and vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard with fire pit and patio
exterior of home with view of detached garage past driveway
Photo courtesy of Chasing Dreams Real Estate
ample kitchen with large island and plenty of cabinet and counter space
Photo courtesy of Chasing Dreams Real Estate
empty living area with window bench area
Photo courtesy of Chasing Dreams Real Estate
8990 Quinn Rd. — $625,000

Why we love it: Enjoy backyard access from this inviting home's eat-in kitchen, featuring luxe countertops and stainless steel appliances.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet
  • Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, white oak engineered hardwood floors, office, jacuzzi, Invisible fence, deck with custom lighting
exterior of off-white home with lots of greenery
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
sleek living room area with fireplace
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
eat-in kitchen with backyard access and modern appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
1298 Bayard Ave. — $849,000

Why we love it: Built in 2014, this stylish abode offers a thoughtful layout that's ideal for everyday living and entertaining alike.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,762 square feet
  • Listed by: Julie Gould at RE/MAX Advantage Plus
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, neutral finishes, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard with paver patio
exterior of blue grey home
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould
modern open concept main floor with living room, dining area and kitchen
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould
sleek kitchen with island and modern stainless steel appliances
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould
