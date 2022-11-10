Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K
This week's Hot Homes collection includes five tempting properties at a range of price points.
521 S. 7th St. #418 — $275,000
Why we love it: Embrace the downtown lifestyle in this bright condo complete with original exposed brick, cement columns and towering ceilings.
- Location: Elliot Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,021 square feet
- Listed by: Nichole Hayden at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Assigned parking spot in underground garage, in-unit laundry, double bedroom closets, shared rooftop patio and grill, pet-friendly building
5644 Grand Ave. S. — $385,000
Why we love it: Beaming with light, this updated 1940's cottage boasts a sleek kitchen and a cozy basement that contains private office space.
- Location: Windom (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,639 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fenced yard with cedar deck
4733 W. 110th St. — $399,000
Why we love it: This two-story home's spacious kitchen is built for hosting, with glossy granite countertops and a breakfast bar.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,240 square feet
- Listed by: David Chase at Chasing Dreams Real Estate
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, refinished hardwood and vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard with fire pit and patio
8990 Quinn Rd. — $625,000
Why we love it: Enjoy backyard access from this inviting home's eat-in kitchen, featuring luxe countertops and stainless steel appliances.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet
- Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, white oak engineered hardwood floors, office, jacuzzi, Invisible fence, deck with custom lighting
1298 Bayard Ave. — $849,000
Why we love it: Built in 2014, this stylish abode offers a thoughtful layout that's ideal for everyday living and entertaining alike.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,762 square feet
- Listed by: Julie Gould at RE/MAX Advantage Plus
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, neutral finishes, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard with paver patio
