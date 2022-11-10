Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K

This week's Hot Homes collection includes five tempting properties at a range of price points.

Why we love it: Embrace the downtown lifestyle in this bright condo complete with original exposed brick, cement columns and towering ceilings.

Location: Elliot Park (Minneapolis)

Elliot Park (Minneapolis) Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,021 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,021 square feet Listed by: Nichole Hayden at Edina Realty, Inc.

Nichole Hayden at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Assigned parking spot in underground garage, in-unit laundry, double bedroom closets, shared rooftop patio and grill, pet-friendly building

Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Nichole Hayden

Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Nichole Hayden

Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Nichole Hayden

Why we love it: Beaming with light, this updated 1940's cottage boasts a sleek kitchen and a cozy basement that contains private office space.

Location: Windom (Minneapolis)

Windom (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,639 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,639 square feet Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty

Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fenced yard with cedar deck

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Why we love it: This two-story home's spacious kitchen is built for hosting, with glossy granite countertops and a breakfast bar.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,240 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,240 square feet Listed by: David Chase at Chasing Dreams Real Estate

David Chase at Chasing Dreams Real Estate Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, refinished hardwood and vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard with fire pit and patio

Photo courtesy of Chasing Dreams Real Estate

Photo courtesy of Chasing Dreams Real Estate

Photo courtesy of Chasing Dreams Real Estate

Why we love it: Enjoy backyard access from this inviting home's eat-in kitchen, featuring luxe countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty

Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, white oak engineered hardwood floors, office, jacuzzi, Invisible fence, deck with custom lighting

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas

Why we love it: Built in 2014, this stylish abode offers a thoughtful layout that's ideal for everyday living and entertaining alike.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,762 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,762 square feet Listed by: Julie Gould at RE/MAX Advantage Plus

Julie Gould at RE/MAX Advantage Plus Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, neutral finishes, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard with paver patio

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould