Minnesota's much-anticipated 2022 midterm election is here.

Why it matters: The decisions Minnesotans make Tuesday will shape local, state and federal policy for months and years to come.

The stakes: Seats ranging from governor to school board are on the ballot. Control of the state Capitol — and the U.S. House of Representatives — is on the line.

The bottom line: If you aren't one of more than 586,000 Minnesotans who voted early, today's your last chance. Here's what you need to know:

🗳️ Polls open at 7am and close at 8pm. If you're in line by 8pm, you have a right to stay and vote.

📍 Polling places have changed for many voters due to redistricting. Double check your voting location before you go.

✅ Same-day registration is available if you're an eligible voter but haven't signed up yet. Check the requirements here.

🔎 Sample ballots are available if you still need to research candidates and issues. Check out our voter guide for an overview of top races.

✉️ Mail-in ballots can be dropped off in person at the election office that sent you the ballot by 3pm. It's too late to mail it via the U.S. Postal Service.

If you sent a ballot by mail and the Secretary of State's ballot status site says it hasn't arrived, you can go cast a new one in person. Safeguards are in place to make sure it doesn't count twice.

👀 Results will start trickling in after the polls close at 8pm. But it will likely be at least a few hours before most competitive races are called.

In especially close contests, we may not know the winner until Wednesday or later.

📺 1 good thing to go: Whether your preferred candidates win or lose, there's a silver lining in the outcome.

After today, we'll all get a break from wall-to-wall attack ads on TV... until the 2024 campaign picks up!

