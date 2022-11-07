2 hours ago - Politics

Twin Cities voters to weigh in on local races Tuesday

Nick Halter
Illustration of three kinds of votes being cast over a divided red and blue background.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In addition to the big headline races — think governor, attorney general and control of Congress and the state Capitol — midterm ballots across the Twin Cities feature competitive and consequential local contests.

Here's a look at some of those races:

Minneapolis school board: Voters will pick five new members for the nine-person board. With no incumbents running, the results could reshape the board.

Ramsey County Board: The Pioneer Press rounded up several races, including an open and competitive East Side district where two Hmong-American women are running.

Hennepin County Sheriff: Voters will elect the first Black sheriff as Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks vie to replace the outgoing David Hutchinson, who decided not to run again after his December DWI crash.

Dakota County Attorney: Voters will select a new top prosecutor for the first time in three decades. Interim County Attorney Kathy Keena, who was appointed after James Backstrom retired last year, and former state Sen. Matt Little are on the ballot.

Brooklyn Center: Mayor Mike Elliott, who has pushed for major reforms to his city's police department following the police shooting death of Daunte Wright, is facing a challenge from Council Member April Graves.

Edina: There are two ballot questions for a citywide, half-percent sales tax to pay for improvements to two parks.

Maple Grove: A ballot question will ask voters to approve a half-cent sales tax that would provide $90 million for the renovation and expansion of the Maple Grove Community Center.

Schools: Voters in 21 school districts, from Hawley to Eden Prairie, are being asked to weigh in on $616 million in funding.

More coverage: Crime and reform fuel race for Minneapolis' top prosecutor

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more