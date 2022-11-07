In addition to the big headline races — think governor, attorney general and control of Congress and the state Capitol — midterm ballots across the Twin Cities feature competitive and consequential local contests.

Here's a look at some of those races:

Minneapolis school board: Voters will pick five new members for the nine-person board. With no incumbents running, the results could reshape the board.

Go Deeper via Sahan Journal and Southwest Voices.

Ramsey County Board: The Pioneer Press rounded up several races, including an open and competitive East Side district where two Hmong-American women are running.

Hennepin County Sheriff: Voters will elect the first Black sheriff as Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks vie to replace the outgoing David Hutchinson, who decided not to run again after his December DWI crash.

MinnPost and Sahan Journal have coverage.

Dakota County Attorney: Voters will select a new top prosecutor for the first time in three decades. Interim County Attorney Kathy Keena, who was appointed after James Backstrom retired last year, and former state Sen. Matt Little are on the ballot.

The Pioneer Press looked at the race. Hometown Source has candidate answers on top issues.

Brooklyn Center: Mayor Mike Elliott, who has pushed for major reforms to his city's police department following the police shooting death of Daunte Wright, is facing a challenge from Council Member April Graves.

The Sun Post and Star Tribune have written about the race.

Edina: There are two ballot questions for a citywide, half-percent sales tax to pay for improvements to two parks.

The Sun Current has details.

Maple Grove: A ballot question will ask voters to approve a half-cent sales tax that would provide $90 million for the renovation and expansion of the Maple Grove Community Center.

Schools: Voters in 21 school districts, from Hawley to Eden Prairie, are being asked to weigh in on $616 million in funding.

The Star Tribune rounds up the ballot questions.

