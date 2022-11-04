Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K
This week's Hot Homes collection includes a mix of styles, from an industrial loft to more traditional charmers.
2929 Chicago Ave. #909 — $289,999
Why we love it: Located inside the historic Midtown Exchange, this gleaming loft boasts exposed ceilings, concrete floors and eye-catching accent walls.
- Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,482 square feet
- Listed by: Kelly McGovern at eXp Realty
- Features: Two underground parking spaces, quartz kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, rooftop, fitness center and other shared amenities.
408 Brimhall St. — $316,000
Why we love it: This elegant bungalow boasts original woodwork, cozy nooks and is just steps away from neighborhood eateries.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,204 square feet
- Listed by: Julie Gould and Samantha Marks at RE/MAX Advantage Plus
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with office space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, front porch, built-ins.
6808 Blaisdell Ave. — $379,900
Why we love it: Delight humans and dogs alike in this updated home's lush backyard, featuring a spacious deck and ample hangout space.
- Location: Richfield
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,810 square feet
- Listed by: Chris Mosier at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, easy access to I-494 and the Mall of America.
1795 Sargent Ave. — $450,000
Why we love it: Situated on a tree-lined block in Tangletown, this sunny two-story home offers vintage charm and plentiful updates throughout.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,873 square feet
- Listed by: Abby Willaert at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, many newer windows, located near Grand Avenue and Groveland Park.
3216 30th Ave. S. — $585,000
Why we love it: With open living spaces and a big kitchen island, this modern abode is ideal for entertaining.
- Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,909 square feet
- Listed by: Yvonne Hanson at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, office space, owner's suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub, hardwood floors, front porch.
