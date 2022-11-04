Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a mix of styles, from an industrial loft to more traditional charmers.

Why we love it: Located inside the historic Midtown Exchange, this gleaming loft boasts exposed ceilings, concrete floors and eye-catching accent walls.

Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)

Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,482 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,482 square feet Listed by: Kelly McGovern at eXp Realty

Kelly McGovern at eXp Realty Features: Two underground parking spaces, quartz kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, rooftop, fitness center and other shared amenities.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kelly McGovern

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kelly McGovern

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kelly McGovern

Why we love it: This elegant bungalow boasts original woodwork, cozy nooks and is just steps away from neighborhood eateries.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,204 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,204 square feet Listed by: Julie Gould and Samantha Marks at RE/MAX Advantage Plus

Julie Gould and Samantha Marks at RE/MAX Advantage Plus Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with office space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, front porch, built-ins.

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould

Why we love it: Delight humans and dogs alike in this updated home's lush backyard, featuring a spacious deck and ample hangout space.

Location: Richfield

Richfield Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,810 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,810 square feet Listed by: Chris Mosier at Coldwell Banker Realty

Chris Mosier at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, easy access to I-494 and the Mall of America.

Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier

Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier

Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier

Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier

Why we love it: Situated on a tree-lined block in Tangletown, this sunny two-story home offers vintage charm and plentiful updates throughout.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,873 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,873 square feet Listed by: Abby Willaert at Edina Realty, Inc.

Abby Willaert at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, many newer windows, located near Grand Avenue and Groveland Park.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert

Why we love it: With open living spaces and a big kitchen island, this modern abode is ideal for entertaining.

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)

Longfellow (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,909 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,909 square feet Listed by: Yvonne Hanson at RE/MAX Results

Yvonne Hanson at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, office space, owner's suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub, hardwood floors, front porch.

Photo: Peter Crouser Photography, courtesy of Yvonne Hanson

Photo: Peter Crouser Photography, courtesy of Yvonne Hanson