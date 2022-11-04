23 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

Sami Sparber
view of home with brick exterior

6808 Blaisdell Ave. Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a mix of styles, from an industrial loft to more traditional charmers.

2929 Chicago Ave. #909 — $289,999

Why we love it: Located inside the historic Midtown Exchange, this gleaming loft boasts exposed ceilings, concrete floors and eye-catching accent walls.

  • Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,482 square feet
  • Listed by: Kelly McGovern at eXp Realty
  • Features: Two underground parking spaces, quartz kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, rooftop, fitness center and other shared amenities.
large living area with industrial design elements and accent walls
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kelly McGovern
modern kitchen that faces living area and has modern appliances and island
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kelly McGovern
dining nook with brick accent wall and modern light fixture
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kelly McGovern
408 Brimhall St. — $316,000

Why we love it: This elegant bungalow boasts original woodwork, cozy nooks and is just steps away from neighborhood eateries.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,204 square feet
  • Listed by: Julie Gould and Samantha Marks at RE/MAX Advantage Plus
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with office space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, front porch, built-ins.
exterior of light colored bungalow with enclosed porch
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould
living area with view of dining area and built ins
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould
traditional kitchen with newer appliances and lots of woodwork
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Julie Gould
6808 Blaisdell Ave. — $379,900

Why we love it: Delight humans and dogs alike in this updated home's lush backyard, featuring a spacious deck and ample hangout space.

  • Location: Richfield
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,810 square feet
  • Listed by: Chris Mosier at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, easy access to I-494 and the Mall of America.
exterior of home with stone facade and chimney
Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier
modern living area with stone fireplace and large windows
Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier
updated kitchen with doors that open to backyard
Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier
spacious backyard with fence and deck
Photo courtesy of Chris Mosier
1795 Sargent Ave. — $450,000

Why we love it: Situated on a tree-lined block in Tangletown, this sunny two-story home offers vintage charm and plentiful updates throughout.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,873 square feet
  • Listed by: Abby Willaert at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, many newer windows, located near Grand Avenue and Groveland Park.
white home with enclosed front porch and green trim
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert
sunny living area with view of dining area
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert
updated kitchen with eat-in space and windows
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert
3216 30th Ave. S. — $585,000

Why we love it: With open living spaces and a big kitchen island, this modern abode is ideal for entertaining.

  • Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,909 square feet
  • Listed by: Yvonne Hanson at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, office space, owner's suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub, hardwood floors, front porch.
exterior of grey home with front porch and wood columns
Photo: Peter Crouser Photography, courtesy of Yvonne Hanson
open concept living and dining area with view of kitchen
Photo: Peter Crouser Photography, courtesy of Yvonne Hanson
modern kitchen with butcher block island and built in shelving
Photo: Peter Crouser Photography, courtesy of Yvonne Hanson
