Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $260K

While higher mortgage rates have slowed sales, Twin Cities home prices continue to grow, according to the latest data from Minneapolis Area Realtors.

Whether you're on the hunt or just curious about what's available in this shifting market, we found five sweet homes listed below $375,000.

Why we love it: This corner lot charmer is ideal for working from home, features fiber-optic internet and is a quick walk to the Mississippi River.

Location: Morris Park (Minneapolis)

Location: Morris Park (Minneapolis)
Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,010 square feet

Listed by: Cameron Voss at Edina Realty, Inc.

Cameron Voss at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with office space, stainless steel appliances, fenced-in backyard, patio, hardwood floors

Why we love it: Nestled near Poplar Bridge Park, this welcoming home offers an open layout and easy access to nearby trails, shopping and the freeway.

Location: Bloomington

Location: Bloomington
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,478 square feet

Listed by: Melissa Mound at Edina Realty, Inc.

Melissa Mound at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, bay windows, fenced-in backyard, patio, improvements throughout

Why we love it: This cheery two-story Craftsman boasts great flow and a remodeled kitchen with a farmhouse sink.

Location: Audubon Park (Minneapolis)

Location: Audubon Park (Minneapolis)
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,650 square feet

Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty

Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, heated bathroom floors, soaking tub, fenced-in backyard, patio

Why we love it: A center hall staircase and crown molding bring warmth to this light-filled Cape Cod style home.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,482 square feet

Listed by: Aimee Morice at Edina Realty, Inc.

Aimee Morice at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, back deck, located near neighborhood hot spots

Why we love it: With cozy woodwork, a year-round dry sauna and plentiful updates, this spacious bungalow blends modern amenities with vintage charm.

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,951 square feet

Listed by: Q Moet at Coldwell Banker Realty

Q Moet at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, sunroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, fenced-in backyard

