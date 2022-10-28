32 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $260K

Sami Sparber
outside of cream home with red door

1766 Bayard Ave. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aimee Morice

While higher mortgage rates have slowed sales, Twin Cities home prices continue to grow, according to the latest data from Minneapolis Area Realtors.

  • Whether you're on the hunt or just curious about what's available in this shifting market, we found five sweet homes listed below $375,000.
5701 42nd Ave. S. — $259,900

Why we love it: This corner lot charmer is ideal for working from home, features fiber-optic internet and is a quick walk to the Mississippi River.

  • Location: Morris Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,010 square feet
  • Listed by: Cameron Voss at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with office space, stainless steel appliances, fenced-in backyard, patio, hardwood floors
cute exterior of home with arched ceilings
Photo courtesy of Cameron Voss
living room that opens to dining room
Photo courtesy of Cameron Voss
modern kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless appliances
Photo courtesy of Cameron Voss
8620 Poplar Bridge Curve — $325,000

Why we love it: Nestled near Poplar Bridge Park, this welcoming home offers an open layout and easy access to nearby trails, shopping and the freeway.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,478 square feet
  • Listed by: Melissa Mound at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, bay windows, fenced-in backyard, patio, improvements throughout
exterior of two honed brick house
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Melissa Mound
living room with fireplace and view of kitchen and yard
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Melissa Mound
older kitchen with wood cabinetry
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Melissa Mound
2730 Garfield St. N.E. — $350,000

Why we love it: This cheery two-story Craftsman boasts great flow and a remodeled kitchen with a farmhouse sink.

  • Location: Audubon Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,650 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, heated bathroom floors, soaking tub, fenced-in backyard, patio
exterior of cream colored house
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
living room that opens to staircase and dining room
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
redone kitchen with butcher block counters and modern appliances
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
1766 Bayard Ave. — $369,000

Why we love it: A center hall staircase and crown molding bring warmth to this light-filled Cape Cod style home.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,482 square feet
  • Listed by: Aimee Morice at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, back deck, located near neighborhood hot spots
exterior of cream house with red-orange door
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aimee Morice
spacious living room with view of dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aimee Morice
older kitchen with wood cabinetry and view of dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aimee Morice
3146 30th Ave. S. — $374,900

Why we love it: With cozy woodwork, a year-round dry sauna and plentiful updates, this spacious bungalow blends modern amenities with vintage charm.

  • Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,951 square feet
  • Listed by: Q Moet at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, sunroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, fenced-in backyard
exterior of house with big tree in front
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Q Moet
living room that opens to sunroom and dining room
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Q Moet
updated kitchen with stainless steel hood and butcher block counters
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Q Moet
backyard with dry sauna and sitting area on patio
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Q Moet
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more