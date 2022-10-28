Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $260K
While higher mortgage rates have slowed sales, Twin Cities home prices continue to grow, according to the latest data from Minneapolis Area Realtors.
- Whether you're on the hunt or just curious about what's available in this shifting market, we found five sweet homes listed below $375,000.
5701 42nd Ave. S. — $259,900
Why we love it: This corner lot charmer is ideal for working from home, features fiber-optic internet and is a quick walk to the Mississippi River.
- Location: Morris Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,010 square feet
- Listed by: Cameron Voss at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with office space, stainless steel appliances, fenced-in backyard, patio, hardwood floors
8620 Poplar Bridge Curve — $325,000
Why we love it: Nestled near Poplar Bridge Park, this welcoming home offers an open layout and easy access to nearby trails, shopping and the freeway.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,478 square feet
- Listed by: Melissa Mound at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, bay windows, fenced-in backyard, patio, improvements throughout
2730 Garfield St. N.E. — $350,000
Why we love it: This cheery two-story Craftsman boasts great flow and a remodeled kitchen with a farmhouse sink.
- Location: Audubon Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,650 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, heated bathroom floors, soaking tub, fenced-in backyard, patio
1766 Bayard Ave. — $369,000
Why we love it: A center hall staircase and crown molding bring warmth to this light-filled Cape Cod style home.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,482 square feet
- Listed by: Aimee Morice at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, back deck, located near neighborhood hot spots
3146 30th Ave. S. — $374,900
Why we love it: With cozy woodwork, a year-round dry sauna and plentiful updates, this spacious bungalow blends modern amenities with vintage charm.
- Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,951 square feet
- Listed by: Q Moet at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, sunroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, fenced-in backyard
