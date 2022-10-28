31 mins ago - News

Halloween could be warmest in 22 years

Nick Halter
Illustration of a thermometer shaped like a devil's pitchfork, reading over 100 degrees.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Halloween 2022 could be the warmest in 22 years if current forecasts hold.

What's happening: Local forecasters are predicting highs in the mid-60s on Monday.

Flashback: Halloween hasn't been that warm since 2000, when the mercury hit 71, according to data from the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

  • It did reach 62 in both 2007 and 2008.

What's ahead: A week of highs in the 60s, and it could even hit 70 on Wednesday, according to one model. That's 20 degrees above the normal high for early November.

The bottom line: It's safe to say we won't be getting a Halloween blizzard this year.

