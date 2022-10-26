Botticelli and a giant narwhal: See these renowned exhibits in Twin Cities this fall

"Adoration of the Magi" and "Madonna Adoring the Child with Five Angels" by Sandro Botticelli. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Paintings by one of the greatest artists of the Renaissance era, a collection of enormous indoor sculptures and a 18-foot narwhal are on display this month, bringing world-renowned art to Twin Cities museums.

The big picture: The leaves are disappearing, the cold is approaching — it’s a great time to get indoors and visit a museum. Luckily for us, institutions are kicking off the season with noteworthy shows visitors can’t find anywhere else.

What’s happening: This month’s opening of “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence” at Mia, developed in collaboration with the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, marks the first time many of Sandro Botticelli’s paintings have left Italy.

Mia is the sole exhibitor — you can’t see this collection anywhere else.

Zoom in: The exhibit features 45 pieces from Botticelli and fellow Renaissance artists in his circle, plus works believed to have inspired those artists.

It’s also a rare chance to see Botticelli’s drawings in person; because of the light sensitivity, they can only be displayed for three months once every five years.

Yes, and: Botticelli's work is just one of the new exhibits in the Twin Cities. Here are more exhibits to check out this fall.

🧑‍🎨 Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts at Walker Art Center

Greek artist Jannis Kounellis was known for his work during the “arte povera,” or “poor art,” movement. Many of his sculptures are made of found objects and simple materials, like seeds or stones.

The exhibit, which was six years in the making, is the second-ever U.S. exhibition of his work and contains over 50 sculptures — including some hanging from ceilings.

Don’t miss: “Untitled,” a doorway cut into the gallery wall filled with rocks and fragments of plaster Greek sculptures.

Price: $15, free for 18 and under.

On view through Feb. 26.

🧊 Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend at the Bell Museum

The traveling Smithsonian exhibit examines the importance and changing habitat of the Arctic creature, with first-hand accounts from scientists and Inuit community members.

A 18-foot fiberglass narwhal model is on display, and accompanying film screenings and talks by Indigenous professors are coming later this year.

Don’t miss: Spooky Science: Mysteries of the Deep, an additional exhibit this month exploring the depths of the ocean and space.

Price: $9-$12, free for 2 and under. Planetarium shows are not included.

On view through Jan. 8, 2023.