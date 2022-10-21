Horror festivals, free movies and pumpkin carving: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

👻 The Twin Cities Horror Festival kicked off on Thursday with dozens of live performances scheduled through Oct. 30. Here are some featured shows this week:

🏳️‍🌈 SPOOKY & GAY, a queer horror storytelling cabaret that’s "like Goosebumps, only gayer"

a queer horror storytelling cabaret that’s "like Goosebumps, only gayer" 😱 Victor Invictus, a unique spin on Frankenstein using a human-sized puppet

a unique spin on Frankenstein using a human-sized puppet 🍭 Bad Egg, following Veruca Salt from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" after she’s deemed "rotten"

🎃 Pumpkins and Powerdrills, an annual chance to carve a jack-o'-lantern with power tools, is Friday afternoon at Bauhaus Brew Labs. BYOPumpkin or buy one there. Free.

🎥 Bundle up for a free outdoor screening of "Coco" at Lake Street’s fall movie night on Friday. Bring your own chair and blankets. Hot chocolate provided.

🎹 Crazy Broke Asians, a mini music festival celebrating Asian excellence in the Twin Cities community, is Friday at the Cedar Cultural Center. Headliners include Kiss the Tiger, Diane and Mayda. $20.

🏞 Show your love for Minneapolis parks at the Posters for Parks show on Saturday, where local artists sell limited edition prints inspired by our city’s green spaces. Free, registration required.

🍚 Taste of Asia Minnesota is on Sunday, and 30 locally owned Asian restaurants will take over Union Depot for a celebration of the AAPI community. Free.