Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $315K

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a mix of roomy properties, both classic and contemporary.

Why we love it: Tucked across from Haeg Park, this glossy home boasts a hibachi-style kitchen island with a stainless steel hood.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,526 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,526 square feet

Mo Thamer at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Attached two-car garage, unfinished basement, open floor plan, hardwood floors, floating shelves, floating bed in owner's room, walk-in shower

Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer

Why we love it: Thoughtful updates, including a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, complement this charmer's detailed woodwork and built-ins.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,324 square feet

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,324 square feet

Jeffrey Simek at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white maple cabinets, granite countertops

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jeff Simek

Why we love it: This inviting craftsman sits along Theodore Wirth Parkway and is packed with cozy entertaining spaces.

Location: Willard-Hay (Minneapolis)

Willard-Hay (Minneapolis) Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,279 square feet

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,279 square feet

Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin at Verve Realty Features: Attached two-car garage, remodeled basement with concrete floors, updated bathrooms, cedar sauna, built-ins, sun room, spacious composite deck

Photo courtesy of Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin

Why we love it: Lush greenery frames this renovated home that offers sprawling quartz counters and a wall of windows with picturesque views.

Location: West Bloomington

West Bloomington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,518 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,518 square feet

Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, porch, located near Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

Why we love it: Beaming with natural light, this custom-built abode has a stylish kitchen, generous green space and a spa-like primary suite.

Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)

Waite Park (Minneapolis) Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,269 square feet

5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,269 square feet

Kathy Borys at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, wraparound porch, walnut floors, walk-in shower, soaking tub, built-ins, patio, deck, solar panels

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kathy Borys

