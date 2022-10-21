1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $315K

Sami Sparber
exterior of two toned house with brick trim

2732 Vincent Ave. N. Photo courtesy of Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a mix of roomy properties, both classic and contemporary.

8320 Penn Ave. S. — $314,900

Why we love it: Tucked across from Haeg Park, this glossy home boasts a hibachi-style kitchen island with a stainless steel hood.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,526 square feet
  • Listed by: Mo Thamer at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, unfinished basement, open floor plan, hardwood floors, floating shelves, floating bed in owner's room, walk-in shower
exterior of short dark house with wood garage and door
Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer
sleek modern kitchen with hibachi style island
Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer
open concept living room with view of kitchen
Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer
1314 Fairmount Ave. — $475,000

Why we love it: Thoughtful updates, including a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, complement this charmer's detailed woodwork and built-ins.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,324 square feet
  • Listed by: Jeffrey Simek at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white maple cabinets, granite countertops
exterior of white house with red door
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jeff Simek
white modern kitchen
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jeff Simek
living room with natural woodwork
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jeff Simek
2732 Vincent Ave. N. — $500,000

Why we love it: This inviting craftsman sits along Theodore Wirth Parkway and is packed with cozy entertaining spaces.

  • Location: Willard-Hay (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,279 square feet
  • Listed by: Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin at Verve Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, remodeled basement with concrete floors, updated bathrooms, cedar sauna, built-ins, sun room, spacious composite deck
exterior of brick and cream colored house
Photo courtesy of Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin
kitchen with natural woodwork and sitting area
Photo courtesy of Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin
inviting living room with view of dining room
Photo courtesy of Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin
backyard deck with lots of seating areas
Photo courtesy of Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin
9850 Colorado Rd. — $550,000

Why we love it: Lush greenery frames this renovated home that offers sprawling quartz counters and a wall of windows with picturesque views.

  • Location: West Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,518 square feet
  • Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, porch, located near Hyland Lake Park Reserve
house at sunset with greenery surrounding
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
kitchen with wood cabinetry and lots of counter space
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
enclosed porch with wall of windows and seating area
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
traditional living area with eating nook
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
3564 Cleveland St. N.E. — $625,000

Why we love it: Beaming with natural light, this custom-built abode has a stylish kitchen, generous green space and a spa-like primary suite.

  • Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,269 square feet
  • Listed by: Kathy Borys at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, wraparound porch, walnut floors, walk-in shower, soaking tub, built-ins, patio, deck, solar panels
exterior of home with wraparound porch
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kathy Borys
stunning kitchen with dark island and exposed shelving
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kathy Borys
stylish living room that opens back toward kitchen and out to yard
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kathy Borys
