Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $315K
This week's Hot Homes collection includes a mix of roomy properties, both classic and contemporary.
8320 Penn Ave. S. — $314,900
Why we love it: Tucked across from Haeg Park, this glossy home boasts a hibachi-style kitchen island with a stainless steel hood.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,526 square feet
- Listed by: Mo Thamer at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Attached two-car garage, unfinished basement, open floor plan, hardwood floors, floating shelves, floating bed in owner's room, walk-in shower
1314 Fairmount Ave. — $475,000
Why we love it: Thoughtful updates, including a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, complement this charmer's detailed woodwork and built-ins.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,324 square feet
- Listed by: Jeffrey Simek at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white maple cabinets, granite countertops
2732 Vincent Ave. N. — $500,000
Why we love it: This inviting craftsman sits along Theodore Wirth Parkway and is packed with cozy entertaining spaces.
- Location: Willard-Hay (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,279 square feet
- Listed by: Mari Koplin and Scott Parkin at Verve Realty
- Features: Attached two-car garage, remodeled basement with concrete floors, updated bathrooms, cedar sauna, built-ins, sun room, spacious composite deck
9850 Colorado Rd. — $550,000
Why we love it: Lush greenery frames this renovated home that offers sprawling quartz counters and a wall of windows with picturesque views.
- Location: West Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,518 square feet
- Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, porch, located near Hyland Lake Park Reserve
3564 Cleveland St. N.E. — $625,000
Why we love it: Beaming with natural light, this custom-built abode has a stylish kitchen, generous green space and a spa-like primary suite.
- Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,269 square feet
- Listed by: Kathy Borys at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, wraparound porch, walnut floors, walk-in shower, soaking tub, built-ins, patio, deck, solar panels
