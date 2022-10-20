Xcel Energy is asking for 4% rate hike
Hearings on Xcel Energy's proposed three-year rate hikes will be held in St. Paul today and Minneapolis tomorrow.
Catch up fast: Xcel has proposed raising rates by 21% over three years to replace aging infrastructure.
- Xcel was approved for an interim hike of 6.4% that is showing up on Minnesotans' bills this year. It has also proposed a 4% interim hike for 2023 that would go into effect on Jan. 1.
- The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) softened a larger interim rate increase last year, saying Minnesotans were under economic distress due to the pandemic.
What they're saying: The PUC should do the same this year, said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, which advocates for utility consumers in Minnesota.
- "I would argue that economic circumstances haven't gone away, they've actually intensified," she said.
The other side: Xcel said its rates were 23% below the national average in 2021 and 17% below the Minnesota average. The hikes, it said, will help transition the utility to carbon-free electricity by 2050.
What's ahead: The PUC is likely to make a decision on the three-year rate hikes in June of 2023.
Zoom out: Energy prices have been a big driver of inflation. Nationally, September electricity costs were up 14.8% in the Twin Cities, just below the national average of 15.8%.
- Those costs include not just rate increases, but also usage, additional charges, credits, and taxes.
Details: Today's hearing in St. Paul is at 5:30pm at the Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale Street N.
- Friday's hearing is at 2:30pm in the Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall.
