Twin Cities Art Week and futsal tournaments: What to do this weekend

🎨The inaugural Twin Cities Art Week is in full swing at 24 venues. Check out late-night preview parties at the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Institute of Art, gallery walkthroughs, film screenings and more. Prices vary.

😱 Browse spooky art at the annual Gods and Monsters horror art show in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday. Costumes encouraged. Free, $5 suggested donation.

🧑‍🎨Tour Franconia Sculpture Park in your Halloween best at the "Franc 'n' Stein" Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday. Costumes encouraged for the trick-or-treating hayride. Free, parking $5.

⚽ Watch futsal matches on Nicollet Avenue at the Eat Street Cup, an all-day tournament for the soccer-like sport. Free.

📚 Find a fall read at Twin Cities Book Festival this Saturday at the State Fairgrounds, featuring hundreds of exhibitors and activities for all ages. Free entry.

🧠 If bar trivia isn’t challenging enough, Trivia Mafia is hosting a "Big Brain Blowout" at St. Paul Brewing with extra difficult questions on Sunday. Play for free, or buy a $30 ticket for a chance to win the $500 first place prize.