Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K

exterior of grey house

2954 Xerxes Ave. N. Photo courtesy of Stacy Zachman

From glossy remodels to unique abodes with a traditional touch, this week's Hot Homes collection has something for everyone.

2836 Coach Ct. — $300,000

Why we love it: This cheery end-unit townhouse is outfitted with a sleek two-tone kitchen, new carpet and new trim.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,328 square feet
  • Listed by: Cole Nesgoda at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, patio
exterior of townhouse
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda
living room with stairs in back
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda
blue and white tone modern kitchen
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda
4230 Grimes Ave. N. — $330,000

Why we love it: Downtown Robbinsdale is within walking distance from this bright home with an open floor plan and modern finishes throughout.

  • Location: Robbinsdale
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,680 square feet
  • Listed by: Theresa Roerish at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, renovated kitchen, heated bathroom flooring, newly tiled shower, fenced yard, deck
exterior of fenced green house
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Theresa Roerish
living room with view of dining area and kitchen
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Theresa Roerish
modern kitchen with island
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Theresa Roerish
2954 Xerxes Ave. N. — $360,000

Why we love it: Nestled near the trails at Theodore Wirth Park, this 1.5-story house boasts a sunny front porch and cozy gathering spaces with shiplap walls.

  • Location: Willard-Hay (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,824 square feet
  • Listed by: Stacy Zachman at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, walk-in closets, fenced backyard
exterior of dark tone house
Photo courtesy of Stacy Zachman
spacious living room with view of dining room
Photo courtesy of Stacy Zachman
modern kitchen with butcher block counters and tile backsplash
Photo courtesy of Stacy Zachman
140 Fairview Ave. S. — $410,000

Why we love it: This bungalow is packed with charm, from its modern kitchen to the warm hardwoods and elegant glasswork.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,478 square feet
  • Listed by: Bill Sweatt and Sheryl Smythe at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, stainless steel appliances, patio, fenced backyard, located near neighborhood hot spots
house atop perch with steps and trees
Photo courtesy of Bill Sweatt
living room with view of dining room
Photo courtesy of Bill Sweatt
kitchen with stainless appliances and see-through cabinets
Photo courtesy of Bill Sweatt
5509 Logan Ave. S. — $625,000

Why we love it: New quartz countertops in all three bathrooms and the kitchen make this inviting remodel shine.

  • Location: Kenny (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,686 square feet
  • Listed by: Spencer Hutton and Ashley Kraines at Engel & Volkers Minneapolis Downtown
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, open floor plan, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-ins, patio
nighttime exterior shot of white house with black trim
Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Spencer Hutton
living room with fireplace
Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Spencer Hutton
gleaming white kitchen
Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Spencer Hutton
stunning built in buffet
Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Spencer Hutton
