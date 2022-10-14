Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K

From glossy remodels to unique abodes with a traditional touch, this week's Hot Homes collection has something for everyone.

Why we love it: This cheery end-unit townhouse is outfitted with a sleek two-tone kitchen, new carpet and new trim.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,328 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,328 square feet Listed by: Cole Nesgoda at Edina Realty, Inc.

Cole Nesgoda at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, patio

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda

Why we love it: Downtown Robbinsdale is within walking distance from this bright home with an open floor plan and modern finishes throughout.

Location: Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,680 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,680 square feet Listed by: Theresa Roerish at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Theresa Roerish at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, renovated kitchen, heated bathroom flooring, newly tiled shower, fenced yard, deck

Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Theresa Roerish

Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Theresa Roerish

Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Theresa Roerish

Why we love it: Nestled near the trails at Theodore Wirth Park, this 1.5-story house boasts a sunny front porch and cozy gathering spaces with shiplap walls.

Location: Willard-Hay (Minneapolis)

Willard-Hay (Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,824 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,824 square feet Listed by: Stacy Zachman at Edina Realty, Inc.

Stacy Zachman at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, walk-in closets, fenced backyard

Photo courtesy of Stacy Zachman

Photo courtesy of Stacy Zachman

Photo courtesy of Stacy Zachman

Why we love it: This bungalow is packed with charm, from its modern kitchen to the warm hardwoods and elegant glasswork.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,478 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,478 square feet Listed by: Bill Sweatt and Sheryl Smythe at Edina Realty, Inc.

Bill Sweatt and Sheryl Smythe at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, stainless steel appliances, patio, fenced backyard, located near neighborhood hot spots

Photo courtesy of Bill Sweatt

Photo courtesy of Bill Sweatt

Photo courtesy of Bill Sweatt

Why we love it: New quartz countertops in all three bathrooms and the kitchen make this inviting remodel shine.

Location: Kenny (Minneapolis)

Kenny (Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,686 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,686 square feet Listed by: Spencer Hutton and Ashley Kraines at Engel & Volkers Minneapolis Downtown

Spencer Hutton and Ashley Kraines at Engel & Volkers Minneapolis Downtown Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, open floor plan, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-ins, patio

Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Spencer Hutton

Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Spencer Hutton

Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Spencer Hutton