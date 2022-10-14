Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K
From glossy remodels to unique abodes with a traditional touch, this week's Hot Homes collection has something for everyone.
2836 Coach Ct. — $300,000
Why we love it: This cheery end-unit townhouse is outfitted with a sleek two-tone kitchen, new carpet and new trim.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,328 square feet
- Listed by: Cole Nesgoda at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, patio
4230 Grimes Ave. N. — $330,000
Why we love it: Downtown Robbinsdale is within walking distance from this bright home with an open floor plan and modern finishes throughout.
- Location: Robbinsdale
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,680 square feet
- Listed by: Theresa Roerish at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, renovated kitchen, heated bathroom flooring, newly tiled shower, fenced yard, deck
2954 Xerxes Ave. N. — $360,000
Why we love it: Nestled near the trails at Theodore Wirth Park, this 1.5-story house boasts a sunny front porch and cozy gathering spaces with shiplap walls.
- Location: Willard-Hay (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,824 square feet
- Listed by: Stacy Zachman at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, walk-in closets, fenced backyard
140 Fairview Ave. S. — $410,000
Why we love it: This bungalow is packed with charm, from its modern kitchen to the warm hardwoods and elegant glasswork.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,478 square feet
- Listed by: Bill Sweatt and Sheryl Smythe at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, stainless steel appliances, patio, fenced backyard, located near neighborhood hot spots
5509 Logan Ave. S. — $625,000
Why we love it: New quartz countertops in all three bathrooms and the kitchen make this inviting remodel shine.
- Location: Kenny (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,686 square feet
- Listed by: Spencer Hutton and Ashley Kraines at Engel & Volkers Minneapolis Downtown
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, open floor plan, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-ins, patio
