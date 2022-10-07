Owámni Falling Water Festival and adult prom: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

😂 LYAO at the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival on Friday and Saturday, featuring over 80 local and national comedians. Ticket prices vary.

🛶 Head to Boom Island on Saturday for Thrive Outside Day, a free event educating Minnesotans about canoeing, birding, mountain biking, hiking and plant identification. Equipment is provided.

🌊 Owámni Falling Water Festival is on Saturday. Celebrate Indigenous Minnesota culture with live music, food and art along the Mississippi River. Free.

👗 Relive your high school prom at Promenade, an adult prom in the skyroom of the Dayton’s Project. General admission is $20, or buy a $150 VIP ticket that includes free drinks and dinner at Fhima.

🎨 The Fall St Paul Art Crawl is this weekend, and artist lofts across Lowertown are opening their studios to the public. Stop by the galleries, then check out Union Depot’s artist market. Free.

🪩 Take a trip south to Infrasound Equinox, a three day electronic dance music festival at Harmony Park Music Garden this weekend. Prices vary.

🌕 Hunter’s Moon, a spiritual festival on the Hewing Hotel rooftop during the full moon, is on Sunday. Ticket prices include intuitive palm reading, crystal cleansing and full moon meditation. $50.