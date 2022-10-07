Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K
This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of properties, from a posh condo to spacious houses packed with character.
730 Stinson Blvd. #319 — $275,000
Why we love it: Modern meets industrial at this glossy loft with high ceilings, brick walls and ample windows.
- Location: Mid-City Industrial (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 884 square feet
- Listed by: Benjamin Johnson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: One assigned parking spot underground, stainless appliances, concrete floors, walk-in closet, shared amenities, guest parking
1483 Laurel Ave. — $339,900
Why we love it: A sleek kitchen remodel elevates this Craftsman boasting original natural woodwork and classic built-ins.
- Location: Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,496 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
- Features: One parking spot, finished basement, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, south-facing porch, fenced backyard with deck, patio and fire pit
1957 Commonwealth Blvd. #1 — $365,000
Why we love it: This two-story townhome is light and bright, with an open-concept main floor and a gleaming kitchen.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,140 square feet
- Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Allie Guerra at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, two-sided fireplace, walk-in closet
3720 Overlook Dr. — $400,000
Why we love it: Tucked near the Minnesota River Bluffs, this serene home offers indoor and outdoor living spaces for enjoyment year-round.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,459 square feet
- Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Attached tw0-car garage, finished basement, large family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, porch, deck, patio
596 Holly Ave. — $599,000
Why we love it: This stunning Victorian abode was built in 1885 and features elegant trims, cozy nooks and a modern kitchen.
- Location: Summit-University (St. Paul)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,386 square feet
- Listed by: Mark Bartikoski at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, built-ins, sunroom, porch, formal dining room, two fireplaces, kitchenette, patio
