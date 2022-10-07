50 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K

Sami Sparber
exterior of home at sundown
3720 Overlook Dr. Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of properties, from a posh condo to spacious houses packed with character.

730 Stinson Blvd. #319 — $275,000

Why we love it: Modern meets industrial at this glossy loft with high ceilings, brick walls and ample windows.

  • Location: Mid-City Industrial (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 884 square feet
  • Listed by: Benjamin Johnson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: One assigned parking spot underground, stainless appliances, concrete floors, walk-in closet, shared amenities, guest parking
living room next to kitchen with dining nook
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benjamin Johnson
sleek kitchen that opens to hallway and living area
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benjamin Johnson
bedroom in loft
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benjamin Johnson
1483 Laurel Ave. — $339,900

Why we love it: A sleek kitchen remodel elevates this Craftsman boasting original natural woodwork and classic built-ins.

  • Location: Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,496 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
  • Features: One parking spot, finished basement, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, south-facing porch, fenced backyard with deck, patio and fire pit
exterior of white house
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
dining room with built in woodwork and view of living area
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
sleek modern kitchen
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
1957 Commonwealth Blvd. #1 — $365,000

Why we love it: This two-story townhome is light and bright, with an open-concept main floor and a gleaming kitchen.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,140 square feet
  • Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Allie Guerra at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, two-sided fireplace, walk-in closet
exterior of end-unit townhome
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results
open concept main floor living area
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results
updated kitchen with plenty of counter space
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results
3720 Overlook Dr. — $400,000

Why we love it: Tucked near the Minnesota River Bluffs, this serene home offers indoor and outdoor living spaces for enjoyment year-round.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,459 square feet
  • Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Attached tw0-car garage, finished basement, large family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, porch, deck, patio
exterior of home at sundown
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
living room with fireplace and wood ceiling beams
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
more retro kitchen with wood cabinets and modern appliances
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund
596 Holly Ave. — $599,000

Why we love it: This stunning Victorian abode was built in 1885 and features elegant trims, cozy nooks and a modern kitchen.

  • Location: Summit-University (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,386 square feet
  • Listed by: Mark Bartikoski at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, built-ins, sunroom, porch, formal dining room, two fireplaces, kitchenette, patio
red home with white trim and wraparound porch
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Mark Bartikoski
living room with fireplace and woodwork throughout
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Mark Bartikoski
entryway with intricate wood detailing
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Mark Bartikoski
modern kitchen with island and stainless appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Mark Bartikoski
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more