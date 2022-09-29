36 mins ago - Politics

Filings show Democratic candidates have edge in Minnesota campaign cash wars

Torey Van Oot
Data: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

Most Democrats running for statewide office in Minnesota entered the final seven-week stretch with a big cash advantage.

Why it matters: Campaigns need cash to get their message to voters.

Zoom in: Several GOP candidates have outraised their opponents since the last reports were due, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.

  • Committees for the DFL caucuses in the state House and Senate also have an edge, the reports, which cover money raised and spent through Sept. 20, show.
  • Individual state legislative candidates didn't have to report this week.

Of note: Ryan Wilson, the GOP candidate for auditor, boosted his bottom line by paying for most campaign expenses himself and reporting those expenditures as "in-kind" contributions.

What to watch: Independent groups that can quickly raise and spend unlimited sums can have a big impact late in close races.

