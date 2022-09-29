Data: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

Most Democrats running for statewide office in Minnesota entered the final seven-week stretch with a big cash advantage.

Why it matters: Campaigns need cash to get their message to voters.

Zoom in: Several GOP candidates have outraised their opponents since the last reports were due, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.

Committees for the DFL caucuses in the state House and Senate also have an edge, the reports, which cover money raised and spent through Sept. 20, show.

Individual state legislative candidates didn't have to report this week.

Of note: Ryan Wilson, the GOP candidate for auditor, boosted his bottom line by paying for most campaign expenses himself and reporting those expenditures as "in-kind" contributions.

What to watch: Independent groups that can quickly raise and spend unlimited sums can have a big impact late in close races.