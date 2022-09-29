Filings show Democratic candidates have edge in Minnesota campaign cash wars
Most Democrats running for statewide office in Minnesota entered the final seven-week stretch with a big cash advantage.
Why it matters: Campaigns need cash to get their message to voters.
Zoom in: Several GOP candidates have outraised their opponents since the last reports were due, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.
- Committees for the DFL caucuses in the state House and Senate also have an edge, the reports, which cover money raised and spent through Sept. 20, show.
- Individual state legislative candidates didn't have to report this week.
Of note: Ryan Wilson, the GOP candidate for auditor, boosted his bottom line by paying for most campaign expenses himself and reporting those expenditures as "in-kind" contributions.
What to watch: Independent groups that can quickly raise and spend unlimited sums can have a big impact late in close races.
