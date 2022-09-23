Oktoberfests and taco tours: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🍻 Oktoberfest celebrations have begun, and plenty of breweries around the metro are partying this weekend. Check out Fulton Beer, Wild Mind Ales, Inver Grove Brewing Co. and The Black Forest Inn. Free entry.

For a family-friendly event, check out ROCtoberFest at the St. Louis Park recreation center tomorrow night. $5 entry, kids 5 and under free.

😱 Shop some spooky memorabilia at the Fright Night Market tonight at Arbeiter Brewing, and stay for a free screening of “Fright Night” the movie. Free.

🌮 Take a delicious walk down Lake Street for the annual Taco Tour on Saturday. It’s self-guided, but there are free family-friendly activities along the way. Free, registration requested.

🌵 Bring a plant, take a plant at the Plant Swap at Modist Brewing on Saturday. Tickets are $6 and include a free t-shirt.

🥞 Shop local art and eat unlimited free pancakes at the Pancakes and Booze Art Show, an underground pop-up exhibit in Minneapolis this Saturday. $15.

🍎It’s the perfect time to visit an apple orchard. We found 22 across the state with U-pick apples, hayrides, hard cideries and more — check out the list.

🎨 Take a day trip to the Spirit of St. Croix Art Festival in Hudson this weekend. The free outdoor event features over 80 artists, street performers and live music. Free.

🐷 Participate in a pig scavenger hunt, bacon eating contest, and free tasting tent at the Bacon Bash in River Falls this weekend. Plenty of “pig-themed activities” planned. Free.