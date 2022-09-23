46 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $390K

Sami Sparber
exterior view of beige home with dark accents and large tree in front
4136 Abbott Ave. N. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham

This week's Hot Homes collection varies in architectural styles from traditional to modern luxury.

2163 Pinehurst Ave. — $390,000

Why we love it: This charmer offers a generous galley kitchen with new quartz countertops and is located just blocks from Highland Village shops and eateries.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,308 square feet
  • Listed by: Scott Smith and Levi Ortmann at Keller Williams Premier Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement with gas fireplace and built-in cabinetry, updated appliances, renovated bathrooms and fenced-in backyard
exterior of white home with pine green door
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Smith Team
cheery living room that opens to dining area
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Smith Team
galley kitchen with granite and butcher block counters, plus updated appliances
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Smith Team
4136 Abbott Ave. N. — $400,000

Why we love it: Breezy and bright, this spacious abode features sleek living spaces and a bonus work room.

  • Location: Robbinsdale
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,006 square feet
  • Listed by: Eric Bigham at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached and insulated three-car garage, finished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, located near Victory Memorial Drive
exterior of beige home with dark accents
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham
bright and airy living room that opens into dining room and kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham
modern and sleek kitchen with wraparound island
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham
7350 Cactus Curve — $445,000

Why we love it: Warm neutrals and textures abound in this home's stylish kitchen and open floor plan.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,586 square feet
  • Listed by: Stacey Johnson at Real Broker, LLC
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, unfinished basement, two fireplaces, French doors, paver stone patio, updates throughout, located near downtown
exterior of paneled home
Photo courtesy of Stacey Johnson
living room with fireplace
Photo courtesy of Stacey Johnson
modern kitchen that opens to dining area and living area
Photo courtesy of Stacey Johnson
4525 Grand Ave. S. — $569,900

Why we love it: Gather and entertain at this inviting home with a grand foyer and a cozy living room that walks directly out to the backyard.

  • Location: King Field (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,876 square feet
  • Listed by: Christopher Deming at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dining room with built-ins and fenced-in backyard
exterior of stucco home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christopher Deming
living room with view of yard, foyer, stairs and dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christopher Deming
modern kitchen with center island and updated appliances with white cabinets
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christopher Deming
151 Cleveland Ave. S. — $575,000

Why we love it: Brimming with original details, this classic two-story boasts a glossy kitchen and attractive woodwork throughout.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,412 square feet
  • Listed by: Tom Crouch at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, four season porch, hardwood floors, walk-up attic, wood burning fireplace and dining room with built-ins
exterior of light brown paneled home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tom Crouch
classic living room with fireplace and wood paneling
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tom Crouch
sleek modern kitchen with view of breakfast bar
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tom Crouch
informal dining room with cozy sitting area and wood paneling throughout
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tom Crouch
