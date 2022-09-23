Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $390K

This week's Hot Homes collection varies in architectural styles from traditional to modern luxury.

Why we love it: This charmer offers a generous galley kitchen with new quartz countertops and is located just blocks from Highland Village shops and eateries.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,308 square feet

Scott Smith and Levi Ortmann at Keller Williams Premier Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement with gas fireplace and built-in cabinetry, updated appliances, renovated bathrooms and fenced-in backyard

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Smith Team

Why we love it: Breezy and bright, this spacious abode features sleek living spaces and a bonus work room.

Location: Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,006 square feet

Eric Bigham at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached and insulated three-car garage, finished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, located near Victory Memorial Drive

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham

Why we love it: Warm neutrals and textures abound in this home's stylish kitchen and open floor plan.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,586 square feet

Stacey Johnson at Real Broker, LLC Features: Attached two-car garage, unfinished basement, two fireplaces, French doors, paver stone patio, updates throughout, located near downtown

Photo courtesy of Stacey Johnson

Why we love it: Gather and entertain at this inviting home with a grand foyer and a cozy living room that walks directly out to the backyard.

Location: King Field (Minneapolis)

King Field (Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,876 square feet

Christopher Deming at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dining room with built-ins and fenced-in backyard

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christopher Deming

Why we love it: Brimming with original details, this classic two-story boasts a glossy kitchen and attractive woodwork throughout.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,412 square feet

Tom Crouch at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, four season porch, hardwood floors, walk-up attic, wood burning fireplace and dining room with built-ins

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Tom Crouch

