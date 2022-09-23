Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $390K
This week's Hot Homes collection varies in architectural styles from traditional to modern luxury.
2163 Pinehurst Ave. — $390,000
Why we love it: This charmer offers a generous galley kitchen with new quartz countertops and is located just blocks from Highland Village shops and eateries.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,308 square feet
- Listed by: Scott Smith and Levi Ortmann at Keller Williams Premier Realty
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement with gas fireplace and built-in cabinetry, updated appliances, renovated bathrooms and fenced-in backyard
4136 Abbott Ave. N. — $400,000
Why we love it: Breezy and bright, this spacious abode features sleek living spaces and a bonus work room.
- Location: Robbinsdale
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,006 square feet
- Listed by: Eric Bigham at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached and insulated three-car garage, finished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, located near Victory Memorial Drive
7350 Cactus Curve — $445,000
Why we love it: Warm neutrals and textures abound in this home's stylish kitchen and open floor plan.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,586 square feet
- Listed by: Stacey Johnson at Real Broker, LLC
- Features: Attached two-car garage, unfinished basement, two fireplaces, French doors, paver stone patio, updates throughout, located near downtown
4525 Grand Ave. S. — $569,900
Why we love it: Gather and entertain at this inviting home with a grand foyer and a cozy living room that walks directly out to the backyard.
- Location: King Field (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,876 square feet
- Listed by: Christopher Deming at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dining room with built-ins and fenced-in backyard
151 Cleveland Ave. S. — $575,000
Why we love it: Brimming with original details, this classic two-story boasts a glossy kitchen and attractive woodwork throughout.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,412 square feet
- Listed by: Tom Crouch at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, four season porch, hardwood floors, walk-up attic, wood burning fireplace and dining room with built-ins
