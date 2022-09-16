🍚 Graze Food Hall in North Loop is celebrating its 3-year anniversary this weekend, spotlighting fan favorite Union Hmong Kitchen and other restaurants. Free entry.

🍎 Excelsior Apple Days is today and tomorrow. Watch some live music, run a 5k or compete in the pie eating contest. Free.

🎶 Powderhorn Porchfest hosts 12 local bands of various genres on three porches in South Minneapolis on Saturday. Free.

Saturday is free museum day, and six Minnesota institutions, including Hennepin History Museum and the Museum of Russian Art. are participating. Check out the list and reserve tickets.

🍂 Scarecrows in the Garden opens on Saturday, bringing dozens of unique scarecrows created by local artists to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Advanced tickets required. $15 for non-members, free for kids under 15.

🍇 Bring a friend to the Grape Stomp at Axebridge Wine Company this weekend, where teams compete to see who can get the most juice out of the grapes. $50 per team, wine included.

😋 Two great food and cultural festivals are happening this weekend: MinnesoTHAI in St. Louis Park and Lebanese Festival in Northeast Minneapolis. Come hungry. Free.

🥦 Twin Cities Veg Fest, which claims to be the biggest free plant-based festival in the Midwest, is Sunday at Harriet Island Park. All diets welcome.