Pizza back on the menu at Broders' following April fire

Torey Van Oot
pizza
Photo courtesy of Broders' Restaurants.

Pizza is back on the menu at Broders' Cucina Italiana.

Flashback: An April fire damaged the South Minneapolis restaurant and its pizza oven. It took months for it to become operational again.

What they're saying: This has been a long time coming, and we are grateful that our guests have been patient and continued to support us all along," Broders' executive director Charlie Broder said in a statement.

