Election Day is two months away, but early voting starts next week.

Why it matters: Early voting, which starts Sept. 23, has grown in popularity in recent years.

About 638,000 Minnesotans cast an absentee ballot in the 2018 midterm election — that's nearly 25% of that year's electorate.

Between the lines: When committed supporters cast early ballots, campaigns can better focus their efforts on potentially persuadable voters as the election nears.

Who can vote early: Anyone who is eligible to vote, under the state's no-excuse absentee voting law. You can cast a ballot in-person or via mail.

Check your voter registration status via the Secretary of State's website.

🥊 Debate watch: Walz, Jensen to meet Oct. 28.

An MPR News debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican nominee Scott Jensen is scheduled for Oct. 28.

State of play: Jensen has repeatedly called for several debates earlier in the voting period, but none have been scheduled yet.

Yes, and: Another debate to add to your calendar: Incumbent DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schulz go head-to-head on WCCO Radio on Oct. 17.

💬 Quote du jour:

"What has changed is the emphasis on recruitment."

— Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer to Axios on the more than 60 nominees of color running for Congress as Republicans this year.

Zoom in: 4th Congressional District nominee May Lor Xiong made history as the first Hmong candidate to with a Republican congressional primary.

Yes, but: She's running in a safe DFL district against longtime U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum.

