Trail mix: Minnesota early voting begins Sept. 23
Election Day is two months away, but early voting starts next week.
Why it matters: Early voting, which starts Sept. 23, has grown in popularity in recent years.
- About 638,000 Minnesotans cast an absentee ballot in the 2018 midterm election — that's nearly 25% of that year's electorate.
Between the lines: When committed supporters cast early ballots, campaigns can better focus their efforts on potentially persuadable voters as the election nears.
Who can vote early: Anyone who is eligible to vote, under the state's no-excuse absentee voting law. You can cast a ballot in-person or via mail.
- Check your voter registration status via the Secretary of State's website.
🥊 Debate watch: Walz, Jensen to meet Oct. 28.
An MPR News debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican nominee Scott Jensen is scheduled for Oct. 28.
State of play: Jensen has repeatedly called for several debates earlier in the voting period, but none have been scheduled yet.
Yes, and: Another debate to add to your calendar: Incumbent DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schulz go head-to-head on WCCO Radio on Oct. 17.
💬 Quote du jour:
"What has changed is the emphasis on recruitment."— Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer to Axios on the more than 60 nominees of color running for Congress as Republicans this year.
Zoom in: 4th Congressional District nominee May Lor Xiong made history as the first Hmong candidate to with a Republican congressional primary.
- Yes, but: She's running in a safe DFL district against longtime U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum.
Go deeper: House GOP's diversity bet
