Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K
Whether you're on the hunt for an urban condo or a mid-century modern pad, this week's hot homes collection has something for everyone.
2929 Chicago Ave. #912 - $289,900
Why we love it: Perched atop Midtown Global Market, this loft-style condo boasts sleek concrete floors and large windows.
- Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,135 square feet
- Listed by: Benton Johnson at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: One underground parking space, in-unit laundry, community rooftop, fitness room and media room, 24-hour security
8951 15th Ave. S. - $349,900
Why we love it: Light and bright spaces elevate this one-story home tucked in a private, oversized lot.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,556 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Distad and Thomas Distad at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, privacy fence, updated main bathroom, patio
1026 Bowdoin St. - $385,000
Why we love it: This mid-century rambler offers a stylish kitchen with custom cabinets, oak hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,550 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, remodeled main bathroom, paver patio, fenced yard
3607 Beard Ave. N. - $540,000
Why we love it: A breezy floor plan and gleaming kitchen are stand-out perks of this custom-built abode overlooking Lakeview Terrace Park.
- Location: Robbinsdale
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,264 square feet
- Listed by: Jean Bain and Thomas Bain at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished walkout basement, hardwood floors, wet bar, two gas fireplaces, custom closet systems, patio
3842 Pascolo Bend - $614,900
Why we love it: This cozy home is built for entertaining, with an open layout, luxe family room and private backyard retreat.
- Location: Chaska
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,675 square feet
- Listed by: Marissa Winegarden and Erik Winegarden at eXp Realty
- Features: Attached three-car garage, partially finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, deck, fire pit, hot tub
