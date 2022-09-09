Whether you're on the hunt for an urban condo or a mid-century modern pad, this week's hot homes collection has something for everyone.

Why we love it: Perched atop Midtown Global Market, this loft-style condo boasts sleek concrete floors and large windows.

Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)

Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,135 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,135 square feet Listed by: Benton Johnson at Edina Realty, Inc.

Benton Johnson at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: One underground parking space, in-unit laundry, community rooftop, fitness room and media room, 24-hour security

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benton Johnson

Why we love it: Light and bright spaces elevate this one-story home tucked in a private, oversized lot.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,556 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,556 square feet Listed by: Michael Distad and Thomas Distad at Coldwell Banker Realty

Michael Distad and Thomas Distad at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, privacy fence, updated main bathroom, patio

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Michael Distad

Why we love it: This mid-century rambler offers a stylish kitchen with custom cabinets, oak hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,550 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,550 square feet Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty

Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, remodeled main bathroom, paver patio, fenced yard

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Why we love it: A breezy floor plan and gleaming kitchen are stand-out perks of this custom-built abode overlooking Lakeview Terrace Park.

Location: Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,264 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,264 square feet Listed by: Jean Bain and Thomas Bain at Coldwell Banker Realty

Jean Bain and Thomas Bain at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Attached two-car garage, finished walkout basement, hardwood floors, wet bar, two gas fireplaces, custom closet systems, patio

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Jean Bain

Why we love it: This cozy home is built for entertaining, with an open layout, luxe family room and private backyard retreat.

Location: Chaska

Chaska Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,675 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,675 square feet Listed by: Marissa Winegarden and Erik Winegarden at eXp Realty

Marissa Winegarden and Erik Winegarden at eXp Realty Features: Attached three-car garage, partially finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, deck, fire pit, hot tub

Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Marissa and Erik Winegarden

