Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

Sami Sparber
home with new front stoop and sidewalk, plus large private fenced yard
1026 Bowdoin St. Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Whether you're on the hunt for an urban condo or a mid-century modern pad, this week's hot homes collection has something for everyone.

2929 Chicago Ave. #912 - $289,900

Why we love it: Perched atop Midtown Global Market, this loft-style condo boasts sleek concrete floors and large windows.

  • Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,135 square feet
  • Listed by: Benton Johnson at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: One underground parking space, in-unit laundry, community rooftop, fitness room and media room, 24-hour security
living room of industrial condo
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benton Johnson
kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benton Johnson
exterior of condo building
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benton Johnson
8951 15th Ave. S. - $349,900

Why we love it: Light and bright spaces elevate this one-story home tucked in a private, oversized lot.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,556 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Distad and Thomas Distad at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, privacy fence, updated main bathroom, patio
light colored home exterior
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Michael Distad
living room with yellow curtains and lots of light
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Michael Distad
kitchen with large fridge and two-toned cabinets
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Michael Distad
1026 Bowdoin St. - $385,000

Why we love it: This mid-century rambler offers a stylish kitchen with custom cabinets, oak hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,550 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, remodeled main bathroom, paver patio, fenced yard
front of blue-gray home
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
mid-century modern living room
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
galley kitchen with modern finishes
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
3607 Beard Ave. N. - $540,000

Why we love it: A breezy floor plan and gleaming kitchen are stand-out perks of this custom-built abode overlooking Lakeview Terrace Park.

  • Location: Robbinsdale
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,264 square feet
  • Listed by: Jean Bain and Thomas Bain at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished walkout basement, hardwood floors, wet bar, two gas fireplaces, custom closet systems, patio
front of one-story
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Jean Bain
mid-century living room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Jean Bain
kitchen with window and lots of cabinets
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Jean Bain
3842 Pascolo Bend - $614,900

Why we love it: This cozy home is built for entertaining, with an open layout, luxe family room and private backyard retreat.

  • Location: Chaska
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,675 square feet
  • Listed by: Marissa Winegarden and Erik Winegarden at eXp Realty
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, partially finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, deck, fire pit, hot tub
front of home
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Marissa and Erik Winegarden
cozy living room
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Marissa and Erik Winegarden
kitchen open to main floor
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Marissa and Erik Winegarden
backyard oasis with fire pit and deck
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Marissa and Erik Winegarden
