Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $265K

Sami Sparber
navy home exterior with wood paneling
5134 42nd Ave. S. Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell

This week's real estate roundup includes homes with ample natural light and stylish gathering spaces.

3501 E. 42nd St. - $264,900

Why we love it: This cheery rambler is bursting with character, from the arched entryways and woodwork to a clawfoot tub.

  • Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 892 square feet
  • Listed by: Bruce Erickson at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, sunroom, private backyard
exterior of home with greenery
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Bruce Erickson
living room with arched entry
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Bruce Erickson
kitchen with stainless steel fridge and lime green wall paint
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Bruce Erickson
8161 33rd Ave. S. #109 - $440,000

Why we love it: Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe this sleek, fully renovated condo in natural light.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,045 square feet
  • Listed by: Joseph Perriello at Compass
  • Features: Two parking spaces in an underground garage, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, two walk-in storage lockers, private patio
exterior of high-rise building with condo
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Joseph Perriello
living room with windows on two sides
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Joseph Perriello
sleek kitchen that opens into main area
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Joseph Perriello
5134 42nd Ave. S. - $475,000

Why we love it: This glossy home has been renovated throughout, boasting a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and an Italian range.

  • Location: Minnehaha (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,813 square feet
  • Listed by: Lisa Farwell at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, sunroom, natural wood trim, refinished hardwood floors, walk-in closets, heated bathroom floors
navy and wood paneled home
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell
living room with view of dining room
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell
gleaming kitchen with modern finishes
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell
spa-like bathroom with tub and walk-in shower
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell
8990 Quinn Rd. - $675,000

Why we love it: Perched on a corner lot, this spacious abode offers plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet
  • Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, home office, gas burning fireplace, backyard deck
exterior of beige home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
living room with fireplace
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
kitchen that opens into dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
1320 Scheffer Ave. - $675,000

Why we love it: An open floor plan and white oak hardwood add warmth to this polished remodel.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,420 square feet
  • Listed by: Judy Jensen at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wide stairway, back deck, front porch, fenced yard
exterior of home with porch
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Judy Jensen
open concept main floor
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Judy Jensen
kitchen with breakfast bar
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Judy Jensen
