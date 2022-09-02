This week's real estate roundup includes homes with ample natural light and stylish gathering spaces.

Why we love it: This cheery rambler is bursting with character, from the arched entryways and woodwork to a clawfoot tub.

Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)

Hiawatha (Minneapolis) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 892 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 892 square feet Listed by: Bruce Erickson at Coldwell Banker Realty

Bruce Erickson at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, sunroom, private backyard

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Bruce Erickson

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Bruce Erickson

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Bruce Erickson

Why we love it: Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe this sleek, fully renovated condo in natural light.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,045 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,045 square feet Listed by: Joseph Perriello at Compass

Joseph Perriello at Compass Features: Two parking spaces in an underground garage, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, two walk-in storage lockers, private patio

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Joseph Perriello

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Joseph Perriello

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Joseph Perriello

Why we love it: This glossy home has been renovated throughout, boasting a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and an Italian range.

Location: Minnehaha (Minneapolis)

Minnehaha (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,813 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,813 square feet Listed by: Lisa Farwell at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Lisa Farwell at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, sunroom, natural wood trim, refinished hardwood floors, walk-in closets, heated bathroom floors

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Lisa Farwell

Why we love it: Perched on a corner lot, this spacious abode offers plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty

Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, home office, gas burning fireplace, backyard deck

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas

Why we love it: An open floor plan and white oak hardwood add warmth to this polished remodel.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,420 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,420 square feet Listed by: Judy Jensen at Edina Realty, Inc.

Judy Jensen at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wide stairway, back deck, front porch, fenced yard

Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Judy Jensen

Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Judy Jensen