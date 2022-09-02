Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $265K
This week's real estate roundup includes homes with ample natural light and stylish gathering spaces.
3501 E. 42nd St. - $264,900
Why we love it: This cheery rambler is bursting with character, from the arched entryways and woodwork to a clawfoot tub.
- Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 892 square feet
- Listed by: Bruce Erickson at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, sunroom, private backyard
8161 33rd Ave. S. #109 - $440,000
Why we love it: Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe this sleek, fully renovated condo in natural light.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,045 square feet
- Listed by: Joseph Perriello at Compass
- Features: Two parking spaces in an underground garage, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, two walk-in storage lockers, private patio
5134 42nd Ave. S. - $475,000
Why we love it: This glossy home has been renovated throughout, boasting a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and an Italian range.
- Location: Minnehaha (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,813 square feet
- Listed by: Lisa Farwell at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, sunroom, natural wood trim, refinished hardwood floors, walk-in closets, heated bathroom floors
8990 Quinn Rd. - $675,000
Why we love it: Perched on a corner lot, this spacious abode offers plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,293 square feet
- Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, home office, gas burning fireplace, backyard deck
1320 Scheffer Ave. - $675,000
Why we love it: An open floor plan and white oak hardwood add warmth to this polished remodel.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,420 square feet
- Listed by: Judy Jensen at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wide stairway, back deck, front porch, fenced yard
