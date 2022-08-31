Freshmen flock to University of Minnesota for fall welcome week

The University of Minnesota is welcoming 6,700 new students to its Twin Cities campus.

The big picture: The fall semester, which kicks off with Welcome Week and formally begins with the start of class on Tuesday, will bring tens of thousands of students, faculty and staff to Dinkytown and surrounding neighborhoods.

State of play: The 2022-2023 school year is shaping up to be a much more "normal" year from the start.

Yes, but: Crime and safety are big concerns for many students and parents.

The U recently announced that it is reestablishing ties with the Minneapolis Police Department as leaders look to address reports of assaults, robberies and carjackings near campus.

Zoom in: The U says the class of 2026 is one of the largest and most diverse in history. 34% identify as Black, Indigenous or members of other communities of color.

68% are from Minnesota. About 6% are international students, a slight increase from last year, per a spokesperson.

What to watch: The start of the semester will be welcomed by many nearby businesses, which can expect to see a boost after a summer marked by less foot traffic and crime-related road closures.