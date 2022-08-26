What to do in the Twin Cities that's not the State Fair
The State Fair may be dominating Minnesota, but there are still other things to do this weekend. Here’s what’s happening around town.
🍻 Tickets are still available for the Summer Beer Dabbler Friday night. This year, over 90 breweries and cideries are setting up on Harriet Island in St. Paul. $50+.
🎉 White Bear Meadery, which claims to be Minnesota’s first and only mead hall, has its grand opening party in Maplewood on Friday. Free.
🚆 Head to Hopkins on Saturday for an all-day music and arts festival at a renovated train depot, hosted by coffee shop/community center Depot Coffee House. Free.
💃 Union Rooftop is hosting a Lizzo + Beyonce dance party on Saturday night, with bonus drag performances. $15.
🛍️ This month’s Minneapolis Vintage Market is at Utepils Brewing on Sunday. General admission is free, or get an early bird shopping pass for $10.
