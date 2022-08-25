What Biden's loan forgiveness plan means for Minnesotans

Data: Federal Student Aid; Note: Includes outstanding principal and interest balances from Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

Many Minnesotans may see their student loan balances drop under a new federal debt forgiveness plan.

Driving the news: The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year.

The pause on repayments, which began during the pandemic, will be extended until Dec. 31.

By the numbers: It wasn't immediately clear how many state residents would see their balances drop under the proposal, given the various eligibility requirements.

But government data shows roughly 781,600 Minnesotans had an open federal loan as of March, with the total debt hitting $26.7 billion.

Zoom in: Most of Minnesota's federal borrowers, who hold most of its loan debt, fall between the ages of 25 and 49.

Of note: The loan forgiveness only applies to federal student loans, not state or private debt.

