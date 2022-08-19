What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🧚♀️ The Minnesota Renaissance Festival opens Saturday with a “Once Upon a Time” themed weekend. Kids 5-12 get in free with purchase of an adult ticket. $24+.
- 🍭 Tip: Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store is only fifteen minutes down the road.
🌱 Commemorate Minnesota's new THC edible laws at the Legalization Celebration Friday at 4:20 pm. The $42 admission includes a grab bag of edible samples.
🇯🇵 Celebrate Japanese culture and walk the gardens on Sunday at The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival. Advance reservations required. $5.
🎟 Watch the parade, ride a carousel, play bingo and meet neighbors at Woodbury Days this weekend. Plus: Fireworks on Saturday night. Free.
🛍 Shop Black-owned businesses at the Black Entrepreneur State Fair in Midtown Global Market on Sunday. $7 entry fee.
🎬 Watch five award-winning films at the Iranian Film Festival, running Friday through Sunday at MSP Film at the Main. $12.
