48 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of an animated neutral emoji changing into a smiling-with-sunglasses emoji.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🧚‍♀️ The Minnesota Renaissance Festival opens Saturday with a “Once Upon a Time” themed weekend. Kids 5-12 get in free with purchase of an adult ticket. $24+.

🌱 Commemorate Minnesota's new THC edible laws at the Legalization Celebration Friday at 4:20 pm. The $42 admission includes a grab bag of edible samples.

🇯🇵 Celebrate Japanese culture and walk the gardens on Sunday at The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival. Advance reservations required. $5.

🎟 Watch the parade, ride a carousel, play bingo and meet neighbors at Woodbury Days this weekend. Plus: Fireworks on Saturday night. Free.

🛍 Shop Black-owned businesses at the Black Entrepreneur State Fair in Midtown Global Market on Sunday. $7 entry fee.

🎬 Watch five award-winning films at the Iranian Film Festival, running Friday through Sunday at MSP Film at the Main. $12.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more