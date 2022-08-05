Uptown Art Fair and live theater: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🎭 The Minnesota Fringe Festival has returned, with nearly 600 live performances across the Twin Cities through August 14. Check out the lineup. Prices vary.

🎨 The Uptown Art Fair is back — the neighborhood’s biggest event of the year will shut down parts of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue Friday-Sunday. If you go, prepare for crowds: previous years have drawn over 300,000 people. Free.

🎪 Can Can Wonderland will transform into a circus on Friday for Can Can Circusland, an evening of burlesque, aerialists, clowns, jugglers and more. $12 entry.

🗑 One person’s trash is another person’s outfit: A Midsummer’s Night Dream: Trashion Show is Friday, and models will walk the runway wearing clothing made of garbage bags and toilet paper rolls. Free.

🖌 Powderhorn Art Fair also returns to south Minneapolis this weekend with 150+ artists, a beer garden and interactive art exhibits. Free.

🍔 Forty-five food trucks take over Union Depot on Saturday for the annual St. Paul Food Truck Fest. Free entry.

🆓 Bring what you can and take what you need at the Really Really Free Market in Whittier on Saturday. No bartering, trading or payment allowed. Free.

🐕 Bring your pup to Paws on Grand this Sunday, a St. Paul festival with a parade of pets, wiener dog races, “blessing of the pets” and adoption events. Free.

👗 Get big discounts on vintage clothing at the Back Alley Bazaar this Sunday, a garage sale in the alley behind The Golden Pearl Vintage. Free entry.