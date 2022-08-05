37 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K

Sami Sparber
exterior of single story home
2016 Bordner Pl. Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.

This week's hot homes collection includes a Bloomington rambler and a renovated Tudor just steps away from Minnehaha Park.

2016 Bordner Pl. - $299,900

Why we love it: Enjoy single-story living in this sunny abode with bamboo floors and chic finishes.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 828 square feet
  • Listed by: John Lynden at Lynden Realty, Ltd.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, in-floor heat, updated kitchen and bath, easy access to nearby shops and services.
dining room
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.
living room
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.
kitchen with blue accent wall and white cabinets
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.
8228 1st Ave. S. - $320,000

Why we love it: New flooring and fresh paint complement this stylish rambler with ample opportunity for future expansion.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,132 square feet
  • Listed by: Amy Dills at Brick & Banister Real Estate
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, updated kitchen, large, private backyard, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, patio.
exterior of rambler
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Amy Dills.
living room with natural light
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Amy Dills.
kitchen with modern appliances
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Amy Dills.
1944 Commonwealth Blvd. #3 - $330,000

Why we love it: Warm and inviting, this spacious townhome is outfitted with a breakfast bar, dining nook and fireplace.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,681 square feet
  • Listed by: Matthew and Elizabeth Jones at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, updated kitchen appliances and backsplash, upstairs loft space, large walk-in closet, updated flooring.
exterior of townhomes
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Matthew and Elizabeth Jones.
living room with fireplace and view of dining area
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Matthew and Elizabeth Jones.
kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Matthew and Elizabeth Jones.
4241 Vera Cruz Ave. N. - $350,000

Why we love it: White cabinets and sleek countertops elevate this cheery home's fully updated kitchen.

  • Location: Robbinsdale
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,518 square feet
  • Listed by: Kyle Marie Mack and Hillary Slama at Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, newer plumbing, electric and HVAC system.
exterior of green-brown home
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Kyle Marie Mack.
living room
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Kyle Marie Mack.
sleek kitchen with white cabinets
4314 Nawadaha Blvd. - $570,000

Why we love it: Located across the street from Minnehaha Park, this airy Tudor boasts a light interior and a crisp, gourmet kitchen.

  • Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,875 square feet
  • Listed by: Ryan Blanchard at Real Broker, LLC
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, deck, balcony, new and updated bathrooms.
exterior of white home with dark trim
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ryan Blanchard.
living room with plenty of windows
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ryan Blanchard.
kitchen with white cabinets and modern appliances, looking into dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ryan Blanchard.
