This week's hot homes collection includes a Bloomington rambler and a renovated Tudor just steps away from Minnehaha Park.

Why we love it: Enjoy single-story living in this sunny abode with bamboo floors and chic finishes.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 828 square feet

John Lynden at Lynden Realty, Ltd. Features: Detached one-car garage, in-floor heat, updated kitchen and bath, easy access to nearby shops and services.

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.

Why we love it: New flooring and fresh paint complement this stylish rambler with ample opportunity for future expansion.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,132 square feet

Amy Dills at Brick & Banister Real Estate Features: Detached one-car garage, updated kitchen, large, private backyard, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, patio.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Amy Dills.

Why we love it: Warm and inviting, this spacious townhome is outfitted with a breakfast bar, dining nook and fireplace.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,681 square feet

Matthew and Elizabeth Jones at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Attached two-car garage, updated kitchen appliances and backsplash, upstairs loft space, large walk-in closet, updated flooring.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Matthew and Elizabeth Jones.

Why we love it: White cabinets and sleek countertops elevate this cheery home's fully updated kitchen.

Location: Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,518 square feet

Kyle Marie Mack and Hillary Slama at Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, newer plumbing, electric and HVAC system.

Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Kyle Marie Mack.

Why we love it: Located across the street from Minnehaha Park, this airy Tudor boasts a light interior and a crisp, gourmet kitchen.

Location: Hiawatha (Minneapolis)

Hiawatha (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,875 square feet

Ryan Blanchard at Real Broker, LLC Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, deck, balcony, new and updated bathrooms.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ryan Blanchard.

