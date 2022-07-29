1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting under $260K

Sami Sparber
sky blue house exterior
3235 Johnson St. N.E. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Karli Pikala.

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a unique loft-like property and a spacious condo located atop the Midtown Global Market.

2929 Chicago Ave. #1202 - $259,500

Why we love it: This polished condo offers sweeping views from its perch above South Minneapolis — plus a rooftop patio.

  • Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,290 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Smith and Jacqueline Nwaiwu at Anderson Realty
  • Features: Dedicated, secured parking spot, exposed brick, concrete floors, tall ceilings, maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless backsplash and appliances.
exterior of midtown exchange building
Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty.
open concept living room with large windows
Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty.
sleek industrial kitchen
Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty.
3235 Johnson St. N.E. - $295,000

Why we love it: Coved ceilings and a vintage bath with original tile add character to this 50's home that boasts an updated modern kitchen.

  • Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,268 square feet
  • Listed by: Karli Pikala and Mitra Rahimi at Verve Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, south-facing side yard, located near parks and St. Anthony Parkway.
baby blue house
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Karli Pikala.
living room that opens to dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Karli Pikala.
modern kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Karli Pikala.
297 Maiden Ln. - $400,000

Why we love it: Industrial yet sleek, this former boiler house pairs exposed stone and brick with a freshly updated bedroom suite.

  • Location: Summit-University (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,040 square feet
  • Listed by: John Lynden at Lynden Realty, Ltd.
  • Features: Stainless appliances, in-floor heat, ductless A/C, custom stairs and doors, lots of storage, located near Historic Summit Ave.
exterior of former boiler house
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.
lofted office and living room area
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.
kitchen tucked under lofted space
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.
view of sprawling staircases
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.
30 E. 105th St. Cir. - $440,000

Why we love it: A luxe kitchen and other stylish updates elevate this bright abode's open floor plan and exposed beams.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 3,242 square feet
  • Listed by: Laura Tiffany and John Brekken at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Attached and heated two-car garage, finished walkout basement, custom primary bathroom and walk-in closet, Marvin sliding doors out to deck.
exterior of home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of John Brekken.
living room with fireplace and leading to deck
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of John Brekken.
modern kitchen that opens to dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of John Brekken.
134 W. 45th St. - $495,000

Why we love it: This classic 1.5 story has been thoughtfully renovated with gleaming Quartz kitchen counters, new cabinets and General Electric appliances.

  • Location: Kingfield (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,860 square feet
  • Listed by: Konstantine Nassios at RE/MAX Advantage Plus
  • Features: New, detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, original hardwood floors, open floor plan, updated bedrooms and bathrooms.
exterior of dark house
Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Konstantine Nassios.
living room with wood floors and woodwork
Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Konstantine Nassios.
modern kitchen with stainless appliances and white cabinets
Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Konstantine Nassios.
