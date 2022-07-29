This week's Hot Homes collection includes a unique loft-like property and a spacious condo located atop the Midtown Global Market.

Why we love it: This polished condo offers sweeping views from its perch above South Minneapolis — plus a rooftop patio.

Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)

Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,290 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,290 square feet Listed by: Michael Smith and Jacqueline Nwaiwu at Anderson Realty

Michael Smith and Jacqueline Nwaiwu at Anderson Realty Features: Dedicated, secured parking spot, exposed brick, concrete floors, tall ceilings, maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless backsplash and appliances.

Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Why we love it: Coved ceilings and a vintage bath with original tile add character to this 50's home that boasts an updated modern kitchen.

Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)

Waite Park (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,268 square feet

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,268 square feet Listed by: Karli Pikala and Mitra Rahimi at Verve Realty

Karli Pikala and Mitra Rahimi at Verve Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, south-facing side yard, located near parks and St. Anthony Parkway.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Karli Pikala.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Karli Pikala.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Karli Pikala.

Why we love it: Industrial yet sleek, this former boiler house pairs exposed stone and brick with a freshly updated bedroom suite.

Location: Summit-University (St. Paul)

Summit-University (St. Paul) Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,040 square feet

1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,040 square feet Listed by: John Lynden at Lynden Realty, Ltd.

John Lynden at Lynden Realty, Ltd. Features: Stainless appliances, in-floor heat, ductless A/C, custom stairs and doors, lots of storage, located near Historic Summit Ave.

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of John Lynden.

Why we love it: A luxe kitchen and other stylish updates elevate this bright abode's open floor plan and exposed beams.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 3,242 square feet

5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 3,242 square feet Listed by: Laura Tiffany and John Brekken at Coldwell Banker Realty

Laura Tiffany and John Brekken at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Attached and heated two-car garage, finished walkout basement, custom primary bathroom and walk-in closet, Marvin sliding doors out to deck.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of John Brekken.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of John Brekken.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of John Brekken.

Why we love it: This classic 1.5 story has been thoughtfully renovated with gleaming Quartz kitchen counters, new cabinets and General Electric appliances.

Location: Kingfield (Minneapolis)

Kingfield (Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,860 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,860 square feet Listed by: Konstantine Nassios at RE/MAX Advantage Plus

Konstantine Nassios at RE/MAX Advantage Plus Features: New, detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, original hardwood floors, open floor plan, updated bedrooms and bathrooms.

Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Konstantine Nassios.

Photo: Press Play Media, courtesy of Konstantine Nassios.