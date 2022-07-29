Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting under $260K
This week's Hot Homes collection includes a unique loft-like property and a spacious condo located atop the Midtown Global Market.
2929 Chicago Ave. #1202 - $259,500
Why we love it: This polished condo offers sweeping views from its perch above South Minneapolis — plus a rooftop patio.
- Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,290 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Smith and Jacqueline Nwaiwu at Anderson Realty
- Features: Dedicated, secured parking spot, exposed brick, concrete floors, tall ceilings, maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless backsplash and appliances.
3235 Johnson St. N.E. - $295,000
Why we love it: Coved ceilings and a vintage bath with original tile add character to this 50's home that boasts an updated modern kitchen.
- Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,268 square feet
- Listed by: Karli Pikala and Mitra Rahimi at Verve Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, hardwood floors, south-facing side yard, located near parks and St. Anthony Parkway.
297 Maiden Ln. - $400,000
Why we love it: Industrial yet sleek, this former boiler house pairs exposed stone and brick with a freshly updated bedroom suite.
- Location: Summit-University (St. Paul)
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,040 square feet
- Listed by: John Lynden at Lynden Realty, Ltd.
- Features: Stainless appliances, in-floor heat, ductless A/C, custom stairs and doors, lots of storage, located near Historic Summit Ave.
30 E. 105th St. Cir. - $440,000
Why we love it: A luxe kitchen and other stylish updates elevate this bright abode's open floor plan and exposed beams.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 3,242 square feet
- Listed by: Laura Tiffany and John Brekken at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Attached and heated two-car garage, finished walkout basement, custom primary bathroom and walk-in closet, Marvin sliding doors out to deck.
134 W. 45th St. - $495,000
Why we love it: This classic 1.5 story has been thoughtfully renovated with gleaming Quartz kitchen counters, new cabinets and General Electric appliances.
- Location: Kingfield (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,860 square feet
- Listed by: Konstantine Nassios at RE/MAX Advantage Plus
- Features: New, detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, original hardwood floors, open floor plan, updated bedrooms and bathrooms.
